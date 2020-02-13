Trump breaks personal record by charging re-election supporters $580,600 to get a picture with him

On Thursday, the Washington Post reported that President Donald Trump will be breaking his record for the entrance cost to an upcoming fundraiser.

The event, held just a few miles from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago country club at the Palm Beach resort of billionaire Nelson Peltz, will cost donors a whopping $580,600 to attend, eat, and have their picture taken with the president.

“The dinner is expected to attract about 30 people and raise more than $5 million for the president and his committee,” wrote Josh Dawsey and Michelle Ye Hee Lee. “Others on the guest list are Ike Perlmutter, a Trump friend and chairman of Marvel Entertainment, and Louis DeJoy, fundraising chair for the 2020 Republican convention, according to a person with knowledge of the gathering, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the event is private.”

“Interviews with people who have attended these fundraisers say the president is highly engaged, conversational and charming. Trump often asks the guests what they need from the administration — but not before ticking off dozens of accomplishments in extended opening remarks,” they wrote. “The conversations are often held over a meal of the president’s favorite dishes, such as New York strip steak with a dessert of two scoops of vanilla ice cream, served on ornate place settings. Unlike many politicians who leave their food untouched, attendees say Trump usually eats.”

Indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas recently released audio recordings of donors at a similar event, including one steel executive who begged Trump to scrap his tariffs. In response to these leaks, guests are now prohibited from bringing their phones to these fundraisers.