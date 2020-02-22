‘Trump cheats at golf’: Bloomberg mocks president with billboard
Las Vegas (AFP) – Democratic White House hopeful Michael Bloomberg mocked Donald Trump with a giant billboard on the Las Vegas Strip on Friday, fueling their feud as the US president visits the city for a rally.”Donald Trump lost the popular vote,” read one slogan on the world-famous street lined with casinos, while another read “Donald Trump’s wall fell over.”The giant digital billboard is just two miles (three kilometers) down the Strip from Trump’s own hotel, where the president is staying while in Las Vegas.Bloomberg is vying for the Democratic nomination to take on Trump at November’s ele…
2020 Election
Trump is doing Putin’s bidding by ‘spreading misinformation’ about new Russian election meddling report: Ex-NSC official
Appearing on CNN on Saturday morning, former National Security Council official Samantha Vinograd stated that Donald Trump attacks on a new U.S. intelligence report showing ten Russians are already meddling in the 2020 election is exactly what Russian President Vladimir Putin would want him to do.
Speaking with hosts Victor Blackwell and Christi Paul, Vinograd accused Trump of spreading misinformation because it helps his re-election chances.
"The key question, though, is on the misinformation and disinformation front," Vinobrad explained. "Christi, you don't fight a Russian campaign with misinformation about the campaign. President Trump calling it a Democratic hoax is exactly what Putin is hoping for from this president."
Democratic presidential contenders face diversity test in Nevada caucus
Democratic presidential hopefuls will have a chance to demonstrate their appeal to the wider electorate Saturday in a primary vote in Nevada, where the population – 29% Latino, 10% black and 9% Asian American or Pacific Islander – better reflects the country's demographics than either Iowa or New Hampshire.
Just past the roulette wheel and slot machines, the smoky bars and blinking lights, Nevada Democrats are preparing to weigh in on their party's presidential nomination fight.
Seven casino-resorts on the Las Vegas Strip stand among 200 caucus locations statewide that will host the presidential caucuses on Saturday, the third contest in a 2020 primary season that has so far been marred by chaos and uncertainty in overwhelmingly white, rural states. The exercise of democracy inside urban temples of excess is just one element that distinguishes the first presidential contest in the West, which will, more importantly, test the candidates' strength with black and brown voters for the first time in 2020.