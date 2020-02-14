Trump deploying Border Patrol’s highly-armed elite tactical agents in major US cities
Continuing his attacks on his enemies one week after being acquitted on articles of impeachmenmt President Donald Trump on Friday ordered a group of the Border Patrol’s elite tactical agents to deploy in major sanctuary cities to round up and arrest undocumented immigrants, The New York Times reports.
Agents from the U.S. Border Patrol’s Tactical Unit, BORTAC, are being sent to sent to San Francisco, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Houston, Boston, New Orleans, Detroit and Newark, N.J.
BORTAC “acts essentially as the SWAT team of the Border Patrol.”
These are top border patrol agents, who use stun grenades and other weapons usually reserved for warfare “in the most rugged and swelteringly hot areas of the border.”
BORTAC agents receive “enhanced Special Forces-type training, including sniper certification,” and “the officers typically conduct high-risk operations targeting individuals who are known to be violent, many of them with extensive criminal records.”
“Their presence could spark new fear in immigrant communities that have been on high alert under the stepped-up deportation and detention policies adopted after Mr. Trump took office,” the Times notes.
Former CBP commissioner Gil Kerlikowske calls the decision a “significant mistake.”
“If you were a police chief and you were going to make an apprehension for a relatively minor offense, you don’t send the SWAT team. And BORTAC is the SWAT team,” Kerlikowske, a former chief of police in Seattle, told the Times. “They’re trained for much more hazardous missions than this.”
Breaking Banner
Trump supporter lashes out at border wall being built on his property: ‘This will ruin my lifestyle’
Richard Drawe lives in Welasco, Texas, is a farmer and a Trump supporter, but he's mad that President Trump's long-promised border wall is going to mess up his way of living.
“I’m 70 years old and it’s gonna ruin my lifestyle here of living in the country,” he told NPR. “To have that wall there is just going to really disturb me.”
Drawe said that he reluctantly sold a piece of his land to the federal government for the wall's construction, and while he agrees with Trump's immigration policies, he's upset that the wall is being built in his property.
“I told them that this stupid wall is going to have lights on it. It’s going to be like being behind a prison wall, lights and everything,” Drawe said. “And I said, ‘You put them lights up on me and my house, I’m going to shoot them out.’ Of course, I had time to calm down.”
Breaking Banner
Trump Jr ridiculed for unfollowing Mitt Romney: ‘Do you think he was … triggered?’
Trump family angst against Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) escalated further on Friday after Donald Trump, Jr. appeared to unfollow the 2012 GOP standard-bearer.
The Twitter account Trump's Alert, which tracks such things, flagged on Friday that the president's eldest son appears to no longer follow the Utah Republican.
As neither account had been suspended, either Trump, Jr. unfollowed Romney or Romney blocked Trump, Jr.
Here's some of what people were saying about the development:
How will Romney ever recover from this?
R. Kelly hit with updated federal charges in Chicago
US authorities on Friday released revamped federal charges in Chicago against the R&B superstar R. Kelly, to include sex crime allegations that involve a new accuser.
The latest allegations against the disgraced 53-year-old artist -- who is accused in multiple states of sex crimes against minors -- goes into scant detail of the new accuser dubbed "Minor 6" but, like the original indictment, involves multiple child pornography counts.
The superseding filing removes the reference to "Minor 2," however, meaning there are still five accusers involved in the Chicago federal case.