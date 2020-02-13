Trump drags John Kelly’s wife into the fray as he rages at former chief of staff for not keeping ‘his mouth shut’

President Donald Trump attacked John Kelly — and bashed his wife — after the former White House chief of staff criticized his actions toward Ukraine.

Trump lashed out at the retired Marine Corps general for siding with Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who testified against the president in the impeachment inquiry.

“When I terminated John Kelly, which I couldn’t do fast enough, he knew full well that he was way over his head,” Trump tweeted. “Being Chief of Staff just wasn’t for him. He came in with a bang, went out with a whimper, but like so many X’s, he misses the action & just can’t keep his mouth shut, which he actually has a military and legal obligation to do.”

Trump then dragged Kelly’s wife into his attack.

“His incredible wife, Karen, who I have a lot of respect for,” Trump tweeted, “once pulled me aside & said strongly that ‘John respects you greatly. When we are no longer here, he will only speak well of you.’ Wrong!”

