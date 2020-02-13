Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump drags John Kelly’s wife into the fray as he rages at former chief of staff for not keeping ‘his mouth shut’

Published

2 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump attacked John Kelly — and bashed his wife — after the former White House chief of staff criticized his actions toward Ukraine.

Trump lashed out at the retired Marine Corps general for siding with Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who testified against the president in the impeachment inquiry.

“When I terminated John Kelly, which I couldn’t do fast enough, he knew full well that he was way over his head,” Trump tweeted. “Being Chief of Staff just wasn’t for him. He came in with a bang, went out with a whimper, but like so many X’s, he misses the action & just can’t keep his mouth shut, which he actually has a military and legal obligation to do.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump then dragged Kelly’s wife into his attack.

“His incredible wife, Karen, who I have a lot of respect for,” Trump tweeted, “once pulled me aside & said strongly that ‘John respects you greatly. When we are no longer here, he will only speak well of you.’ Wrong!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump drags John Kelly’s wife into the fray as he rages at former chief of staff for not keeping ‘his mouth shut’

Published

1 min ago

on

February 13, 2020

By

President Donald Trump attacked John Kelly -- and bashed his wife -- after the former White House chief of staff criticized his actions toward Ukraine.

Trump lashed out at the retired Marine Corps general for siding with Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who testified against the president in the impeachment inquiry.

"When I terminated John Kelly, which I couldn’t do fast enough, he knew full well that he was way over his head," Trump tweeted. "Being Chief of Staff just wasn’t for him. He came in with a bang, went out with a whimper, but like so many X’s, he misses the action & just can’t keep his mouth shut, which he actually has a military and legal obligation to do."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Here’s how Democrats can beat Donald Trump in 2020: veteran reporter

Published

14 mins ago

on

February 13, 2020

By

Right now it looks like President Donald Trump is unstoppable. While he's taking his victory lap and revenge tour, he's cutting down every potential Democratic rival. According to veteran reporter Mike Allen, that doesn't mean he can't be beaten.

Republicans in South Carolina are trying to mobilize GOP voters to vote for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in the open Democratic primary so he will be Trump's challenger. But even if Sanders is the nominee, he'll have a pathway to victory plowed, in part, by his primary opponents.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

The Senate is about to vote to rein in Trump’s war powers — but Tom Cotton has a plan to blow the whole thing up

Published

41 mins ago

on

February 13, 2020

By

This week, the Senate is currently considering a bipartisan resolution that would restrict President Donald Trump's ability to wage war around the world, in the wake of his recent disastrous standoff with Iran and the strike that took out military leader Qassim Suleimani.

But according to Politico, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), one of Congress' most aggressive war hawks, plans to introduce an amendment that could blow apart the bipartisan consensus and reduce the resolution to something completely toothless.

Continue Reading
 
 