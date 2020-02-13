Trump ‘feels like he’s surrounded by snakes’ and wants to fire ‘disloyal’ White House staff: report

President Donald Trump is hiring several new staffers who were previously old staffers.

After firing everyone who complied with subpoenas in the Ukraine scandal, Trump brought back his old body man Johnny McEntee, who previously had to leave the White House because a gambling problem made him a security risk.

Former communications director Hope Hicks is also leaving her senior role at the Fox Corporation to rejoin the White House as a project manager in the policy shop.

Axios explained in a report Thursday that this is all because Trump is paranoid and “wants to clear out all the disloyal people.”

