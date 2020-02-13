Quantcast
Trump ‘feels like he’s surrounded by snakes’ and wants to fire ‘disloyal’ White House staff: report

1 min ago

President Donald Trump is hiring several new staffers who were previously old staffers.

After firing everyone who complied with subpoenas in the Ukraine scandal, Trump brought back his old body man Johnny McEntee, who previously had to leave the White House because a gambling problem made him a security risk.

Former communications director Hope Hicks is also leaving her senior role at the Fox Corporation to rejoin the White House as a project manager in the policy shop.

Axios explained in a report Thursday that this is all because Trump is paranoid and “wants to clear out all the disloyal people.”

Read the full report at Axios.


Listen to this insane audio of Trump pretending to be his own PR guy

12 mins ago

February 13, 2020

donald trump on the phone

In today’s most bizarre headline, the Washington Post released audio from a 1991 interview between People Magazine reporter Sue Carswell and “John Miller,” an alleged spokesperson for the Trump organization who just so happens to sound a hell of a lot like the reality TV star himself.

In the audio, Definitely-Not-Donald-Trump speaks openly about his boss’s real-estate success (“He’s probably doing as well as anybody there is”), sexual magnetism (“Actresses just call to see if they can go out with him and things") and that one time he went out with Madonna (“He’s got zero interest in Madonna, it was literally the end”).

Scientists bust church for scam claiming Bible secreted miracle-inducing oil

20 mins ago

February 13, 2020

A group of chemists and a local newspaper have busted a local church that has been luring in followers by claiming to have an oil-secreting Bible that can help cure sickness and addiction.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports that a ministry called "His Name is Flowing Oil," led by two men named Jerry Pearce and Johnny Taylor, has luring in followers by touting its possession of a Bible that supposedly secretes oil that they then extract and put into vials.

Baptist church leaders concealed pastor’s child sex abuse conviction from congregants: report

31 mins ago

February 13, 2020

In 2000, Donald Foose was convicted and imprisoned for molesting an underaged relative. He lost his role as the principal of a Christian school, stripped of his teaching license, and deemed “a danger to the health, safety and welfare of students.” Nevertheless, Foose was still able to become the pastor of Oakwood Baptist Church in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, then superintendent of the Oakwood Baptist Day School -- all made possible because church leaders concealed his past from the church's congregants, according to a report from USA TODAY.

"The truth – exposed in 2018 after a husband and wife at the church discovered Foose’s record – fractured the tightknit, devout community of roughly 100 members," USA Today's Tricia L. Nadolny writes. "Pastors resigned, attendance fell, friendships dissolved and faith was tested. In interviews with more than a dozen current and former congregants, a portrait emerged of church leaders compounding Foose’s betrayal by twisting scripture and exploiting the concept of forgiveness to stifle questions about how the situation had been handled."

