Trump fired Ambassador Gordan Sondland — the same day as he fired the Vindman brothers

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump has removed his ambassador to the European Union.

Ambassador Gordon Sondland — who testified in the congressional inquiry that resulted in Trump’s impeachment — announced was out of a job on Friday evening.

“I was advised today that the president intends to recall me effective immediately as United States Ambassador to the European Union,” Sondland said.

The dismissal was announced the same day the White House escorted Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman off of the premises. LTC Vindman also testified in House of Representative’s impeachment inquiry into Trump.


