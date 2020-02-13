Trump goes after his own ‘Justice’ Department after Fox News segment says Roger Stone jury was tainted

President Donald Trump on Thursday suggested that the word “Justice” did not belong in the Department of Justice because of how it had handled the case of longtime friend Roger Stone.

In a tweet the president pointed to a segment on Fox & Friends in which analyst Andrew Napolitano called on the federal courts to grant Stone a new trial. According to a Fox News report, one of the juror’s in Stone’s trial had a bias against the president.

“Now it looks like the fore person in the jury, in the Roger Stone case, had significant bias,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Add that to everything else, and this is not looking good for the ‘Justice’ Department.”

The president did not immediately explain the cryptic tweet.

