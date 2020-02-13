Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump goes after his own ‘Justice’ Department after Fox News segment says Roger Stone jury was tainted

Published

18 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump on Thursday suggested that the word “Justice” did not belong in the Department of Justice because of how it had handled the case of longtime friend Roger Stone.

In a tweet the president pointed to a segment on Fox & Friends in which analyst Andrew Napolitano called on the federal courts to grant Stone a new trial. According to a Fox News report, one of the juror’s in Stone’s trial had a bias against the president.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Now it looks like the fore person in the jury, in the Roger Stone case, had significant bias,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Add that to everything else, and this is not looking good for the ‘Justice’ Department.”

The president did not immediately explain the cryptic tweet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘He was in lockstep on everything’: Omarosa calls BS on John Kelly’s new criticism of Trump

Published

15 mins ago

on

February 13, 2020

By

A former White House aide cast doubt on John Kelly's criticism of President Donald Trump.

Kelly, the former White House chief of staff, sided with Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman against Trump in the impeachment saga and questioned some of the president's decisions on immigration and foreign policy -- but former aide Omarosa Onee Manigault Newman questioned his sincerity.

"He was lock step with #45 on everything ... especially locking children in cages!" Newman tweeted. "I sat in meetings with JK and he carried out #45 [worst] directives."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump goes after his own ‘Justice’ Department after Fox News segment says Roger Stone jury was tainted

Published

17 mins ago

on

February 13, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Thursday suggested that the word "Justice" did not belong in the Department of Justice because of how it had handled the case of longtime friend Roger Stone.

In a tweet the president pointed to a segment on Fox & Friends in which analyst Andrew Napolitano called on the federal courts to grant Stone a new trial. According to a Fox News report, one of the juror's in Stone's trial had a bias against the president.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

REVEALED: Trump repeatedly interrupted briefings to ask bizarre questions about badgers

Published

36 mins ago

on

February 13, 2020

By

President Donald Trump frequently interrupted briefings to satisfy his preoccupation with badgers when Wisconsin native Reince Priebus was his White House chief of staff.

According to the new book "Sinking In The Swamp," the president peppered Priebus with questions about Wisconsin's state animal during briefings about foreign and domestic policy, reported Business Insider.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image