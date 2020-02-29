Trump hammered for ‘taking advantage’ of coronavirus with plan to limit US/Mexico border crossings

According to a report from Reuters, the Trump administration is proposing putting limits on crossing at the U.S/Mexico border in an effort to halt the spread of the coronavirus despite the fact that Mexico has only reported three cases.

According to the report, “The Trump administration is considering imposing entry restrictions at the U.S.-Mexico border to control the spread of the coronavirus in the United States, according to two U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials.”

Mexico is on the list along with “possible restrictions on the entry of travelers from South Korea, Italy and Japan” where there are considerably more cases being reported.

The plan, coming from members of Donald Trump’s administration immediately drew scorn from Internet commenters that Canada has reported over a dozen cases — yet no mention of limiting crossings at the northern border.

You can see some comments below:

EXCLUSIVE: The Trump administration is considering imposing entry restrictions at the US-Mexico border to control the spread of the coronavirus in the United States, according to two DHS officials https://t.co/B3hhd6r13b — Ted Hesson (@tedhesson) February 29, 2020

Current count of confirmed cases in Mexico: two. (Canada: 16.) — James Fallows (@JamesFallows) February 29, 2020

Behold the power of @realDonaldTrump‘s Sharpie: pic.twitter.com/wWyefuGn3L — The (mostly) political account of a guy named Bill (@BraveNewTrump) February 29, 2020

Those dirty brown people, gotta stop them. — SICK OF TRUMP (@bblock29) February 29, 2020

Pigmentation issue — Dawn (@DawnWatland) February 29, 2020

Ahh yes, way to take advantage of an epidemic.. — Justin Satzman (@jsatz23) February 29, 2020

Right because the out break is in China, Italy, Iran and CALIFORNIA … so we should close the border with Mexico. Makes sense. — PoorlyDrawnPolitics (@PoliticsPoorly) February 29, 2020

Next week: “Tax cuts for the wealthy prevent coronavirus and so we are giving tax cuts to the wealthy” — [email protected] (@TheGlare_TM) February 29, 2020

That isn’t where…..oh what’s the point. — GossipGirlInChicago (@haleyjennyc) February 29, 2020

The level of ignorant evil intent involved in WH decision-making is truly remarkable. COVID19. DOES. NOT. COME. FROM. MEXICO. MEXICO. HAS. FEWER. CASES. THAN. WE. DO. — Constantine Singer (@ajaxsinger) February 29, 2020

Mexico=2 Canada=16 USA=68 Perhaps Mexico and Canada should be closing their borders to Americans??? (as of 2/29/20) — Susan Stocker Asplund (@SusanAsplund) February 29, 2020

This is the most stupidest thing I have ever heard.. Total BS. — 🌴Donna 🌴🌊🍀🇺🇸🍷👊✌ (@RebelBlue40) February 29, 2020