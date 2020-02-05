Trump has a surprisingly persistent ‘Mormon problem’ — according to this new study

When it comes to Mormon voters, President Trump is having trouble drumming up enthusiasm. According to a new study from the Democracy Fund + UCLA Nationscape which included 1,300 people who identified as Mormons within a sample of over 100,000 people.

“Overall, 55% of U.S. Mormons surveyed said they approved of the way Trump is handling his job, with men (62%) being more supportive than women (51%),” Religion News Service’s Jana Riess writes. “That gender break, in which men are more likely to approve of Trump than women, has been consistent in other studies of Mormon voters, including 2019 research from Pew, in which the gap was even wider.”

The study found that women are also more likely to disapprove of Trump than men, with only 33% of Mormon men saying they disapprove Trump job performance, compared with 44% of women.

When it comes to younger Mormon’s, Trump is struggling as well. “In the 18 to 29 age group, Mormons are evenly divided, with 48% approving and 48% disapproving of Trump. Compare that to the over-65 demographic, in which 74% of U.S. Mormons approve, and only 26% disapprove.”

Read the full report over at Religion News Service.