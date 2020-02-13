Trump has become the defining factor in the race to replace humiliated California congressman Duncan Hunter
SAN DIEGO — Even before Rep. Duncan D. Hunter resigned from Congress last month, it was no secret that the race to replace him was going to get brutal, especially on the Republican side of the aisle.After all, the top Republican front-runners, former San Diego City Councilman Carl DeMaio and former Rep. Darrell Issa, are two of San Diego County’s most well-known firebrands.What has intrigued political observers, though, are the messages each has used to attack each other. DeMaio and Issa have traded pointed barbs for months in TV ads, tweets, mailers, and forums — all about who would be the st…
2020 Election
Sanders argues Medicare for All is vital for union workers: ‘They’re losing wage increases because cost of healthcare is soaring’
"If you talk to union negotiators, they will tell you they spend half of their time arguing against cutbacks for the healthcare that they have."
Responding to the powerful Nevada Culinary Workers Union's criticism of Medicare for All in new fliers—a critique that was readily seized upon by some 2020 Democrats—Sen. Bernie Sanders on Wednesday night made the case for why achieving single-payer is so vital for union workers and everyone else in the United States.
Texas Democrats still have a Beto O’Rourke problem
In 2018, Jacqueline Westman fell in love with her first political candidate.
It was Beto O’Rourke, then a no-name congressman mounting a long-shot bid for U.S. Senate against Ted Cruz. Westman, who lives in California, was so inspired by his message — “He’s the type of person who could not only help Texas, but our country,” she said — that she hosted long-distance phone banks for him and traveled to El Paso the weekend before the election to knock on doors for his campaign.
A Bloomberg nomination no longer seems so far-fetched
WASHINGTON — Inquiring minds want to know. Is Michael “Mike” Bloomberg for real? Could he be elected president in November?Probably not. But anything is possible. Keep an eye on him.Bloomberg made $60 billion inventing a computer terminal that tracks stocks. Like Donald Trump, who was a New Yorker for life until his tax law lowered his state deductions, causing him to move to Florida which has no state income tax, Bloomberg also is from New York. The two men loathe each other. And Bloomberg intends to spend $1 billion to try to defeat Trump, whether he’s the Democratic Party nominee or not.Tha... (more…)