Trump is doing Putin’s bidding by ‘spreading misinformation’ about new Russian election meddling report: Ex-NSC official

Appearing on CNN on Saturday morning, former National Security Council official Samantha Vinograd stated that Donald Trump attacks on a new U.S. intelligence report showing ten Russians are already meddling in the 2020 election is exactly what Russian President Vladimir Putin would want him to do.

Speaking with hosts Victor Blackwell and Christi Paul, Vinograd accused Trump of spreading misinformation because it helps his re-election chances.

“The key question, though, is on the misinformation and disinformation front,” Vinobrad explained. “Christi, you don’t fight a Russian campaign with misinformation about the campaign. President Trump calling it a Democratic hoax is exactly what Putin is hoping for from this president.”

“This intelligence community assessment builds on a 2016 assessment that was high confidence from the intelligence community,” she continued. “That means that the FBI, CIA, and NSA who worked on that 2016 high confidence assessment agreed on the conclusion that president trump is the preferred candidate. Now in 2020 there was another coordinated assessment from the intelligence community which was briefed to Congress and President Trump is spreading misinformation about that assessment.”

Watch below: