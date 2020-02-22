Trump is doing Putin’s bidding by ‘spreading misinformation’ about new Russian election meddling report: Ex-NSC official
Appearing on CNN on Saturday morning, former National Security Council official Samantha Vinograd stated that Donald Trump attacks on a new U.S. intelligence report showing ten Russians are already meddling in the 2020 election is exactly what Russian President Vladimir Putin would want him to do.
Speaking with hosts Victor Blackwell and Christi Paul, Vinograd accused Trump of spreading misinformation because it helps his re-election chances.
“The key question, though, is on the misinformation and disinformation front,” Vinobrad explained. “Christi, you don’t fight a Russian campaign with misinformation about the campaign. President Trump calling it a Democratic hoax is exactly what Putin is hoping for from this president.”
“This intelligence community assessment builds on a 2016 assessment that was high confidence from the intelligence community,” she continued. “That means that the FBI, CIA, and NSA who worked on that 2016 high confidence assessment agreed on the conclusion that president trump is the preferred candidate. Now in 2020 there was another coordinated assessment from the intelligence community which was briefed to Congress and President Trump is spreading misinformation about that assessment.”
2020 Election
Democratic presidential contenders face diversity test in Nevada caucus
Democratic presidential hopefuls will have a chance to demonstrate their appeal to the wider electorate Saturday in a primary vote in Nevada, where the population – 29% Latino, 10% black and 9% Asian American or Pacific Islander – better reflects the country's demographics than either Iowa or New Hampshire.
Just past the roulette wheel and slot machines, the smoky bars and blinking lights, Nevada Democrats are preparing to weigh in on their party's presidential nomination fight.
Seven casino-resorts on the Las Vegas Strip stand among 200 caucus locations statewide that will host the presidential caucuses on Saturday, the third contest in a 2020 primary season that has so far been marred by chaos and uncertainty in overwhelmingly white, rural states. The exercise of democracy inside urban temples of excess is just one element that distinguishes the first presidential contest in the West, which will, more importantly, test the candidates' strength with black and brown voters for the first time in 2020.
2020 Election
Donald Trump snarls at ‘loser shows’ on Fox News: ‘In the old days, it was better for us’
President Donald Trump blasted the "loser shows" on Fox News after a guest on the right-leaning network gave his performances in the 2016 debates abysmal reviews.
This article first appeared in Salon
The president told the audience at his Thursday night rally in Colorado that Fox News programs which "like Trump" do better in the ratings than shows than those which do not. That list includes the shows hosted by: Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Tucker Carlson, Lou Dobbs, Jesse Watters, Judge Jeanine Pirro and others.
2020 Election
New poll shows Bloomberg’s favorability took a catastrophic hit after a grueling debate
Most commentators viewed Wednesday night’s Democratic presidential primary debate as a resounding defeat for the newcomer to the stage, billionaire and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg. And on Friday, new polling released by Morning consult backed up that conventional wisdom.
Bloomberg, who has shot up in the polls in recent weeks due, apparently, to his unprecedented spending on campaign ads, fell three points in his national standing since the debate, the polling firm found.