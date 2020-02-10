Trump is now trying to implicate Romney in Ukraine conspiracy theory that led to his impeachment

“While Trump’s campaign had highlighted the allegation earlier, the post-impeachment flurry of tweets was the first time that Trump himself acknowledged the theory,” continued the article. “At one point, the president retweeted a random follower’s newfound suspicion: “Romney is covering up his part in corruption in Ukraine. This has nothing to do with truth or God. He is a desperate man. The truth will come out.”
While Romney has received praise from much of his own electorate in Utah, where Trump was never popular, he has been facing virtual excommunication from many wings of the GOP following his vote to convict the president of abuse of power. GOP lobbyist Matt Schlapp has denied him credentials at this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference, and even warned that he cannot guarantee Romney’s “safety” if he decides to attend.