Trump Jr ridiculed for unfollowing Mitt Romney: ‘Do you think he was … triggered?’

Published

1 min ago

on

Trump family angst against Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) escalated further on Friday after Donald Trump, Jr. appeared to unfollow the 2012 GOP standard-bearer.

The Twitter account Trump’s Alert, which tracks such things, flagged on Friday that the president’s eldest son appears to no longer follow the Utah Republican.

As neither account had been suspended, either Trump, Jr. unfollowed Romney or Romney blocked Trump, Jr.

Here’s some of what people were saying about the development:

https://twitter.com/apefaceoo1/status/1228424223309357056

How will Romney ever recover from this?

