Trump Jr ridiculed for unfollowing Mitt Romney: ‘Do you think he was … triggered?’

Trump family angst against Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) escalated further on Friday after Donald Trump, Jr. appeared to unfollow the 2012 GOP standard-bearer.

The Twitter account Trump’s Alert, which tracks such things, flagged on Friday that the president’s eldest son appears to no longer follow the Utah Republican.

As neither account had been suspended, either Trump, Jr. unfollowed Romney or Romney blocked Trump, Jr.

Here’s some of what people were saying about the development:

That will show em! — Shut the front door🍷🏊‍♀️🧘‍♀️⛰🚴‍♀️🚣‍♀️✈ (@apefaceoo1) February 14, 2020

How will Romney ever recover from this? — Paul 👻 (@pablo_honey1) February 14, 2020

❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️ — Noam Chonky (@hottakebob) February 14, 2020

definitely not something a middle schooler would do — Devin Nunes, PJ and Squi (@verymoody1) February 14, 2020

A Valentine's Day breakup??? Sad! — Brian Brettschneider (@Climatologist49) February 14, 2020

Do you think he was ….triggered??? 😂 — ImpeachedForever (@louisemosrie) February 14, 2020