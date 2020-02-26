Quantcast
Trump ‘just wants this problem to go away’: President desperate to get coronavirus ‘off his plate’

Published

3 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump is desperate for the coronavirus problem to go away, and he doesn’t exactly care how it happens.

According to New York Times reporter Annie Karni, sources are telling her that the biggest concern Trump has is more about the markets than the deaths of Americans from the virus.

“First, let’s establish, this is a president who tried to change science with a Sharpie when it came to hurricane path prediction,” said MSNBC host Brian Williams. “That picture lasts forever.”

“Even his allies on Fox and his allies outside the White House were kind of channeling to that proverbial audience of one that this was a great opportunity to look presidential and to tell the facts,” said Karni. The Donald Trump we saw out there in the briefing room was very casual, kind of left the facts to the other people that accompanied him out there. But he clearly publicly and privately just wants this problem to go away. He wants to downplay it. He thinks — he has called people who are talking about fears about it alarmist. He doesn’t want to be alarmist, and he’s kind of holding on to any comment that makes it sound like this will naturally be a problem that is removed from his plate. That’s what we saw publicly, and that’s what he’s been saying privately as well.”

Lanhee Chen, who previously served under President George W. Bush’s Department of Health and Human Services, said that this is the kind of thing that public health officials generally prepare for, but that this outbreak came out of nowhere.

See the full discussion below:

