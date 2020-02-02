Trump launched a midnight attack on Michael Bloomberg’s money in a frantic Twitter frenzy

In a flurry of tweets late Saturday night, Donald Trump launched an attack on former New Your City Mayor Michael Bloomberg over how he is using his personal fortune to become the Democrat’s 2020 presidential candidate.

Using his favorite nickname for the billionaire (“Mini Mike”), the president first tweeted, “Mini Mike is part of the Fake News. They are all working together. In fact, Bloomberg isn’t covering himself (too boring to do), or other Dems. Only Trump. That sounds fair! It’s all the Fake News Media, and that’s why nobody believes in them any more.”

He then added, “Many of the ads you are watching were paid for by Mini Mike Bloomberg. He is going nowhere, just wasting his money, but he is getting the DNC to rig the election against Crazy Bernie, something they wouldn’t do for @CoryBooker and others. They are doing it to Bernie again, 2016.”

