Trump launched a midnight attack on Michael Bloomberg’s money in a frantic Twitter frenzy

Published

1 min ago

on

In a flurry of tweets late Saturday night, Donald Trump launched an attack on former New Your City Mayor Michael Bloomberg over how he is using his personal fortune to become the Democrat’s 2020 presidential candidate.

Using his favorite nickname for the billionaire (“Mini Mike”), the president first tweeted, “Mini Mike is part of the Fake News. They are all working together. In fact, Bloomberg isn’t covering himself (too boring to do), or other Dems. Only Trump. That sounds fair! It’s all the Fake News Media, and that’s why nobody believes in them any more.

He then added, “Many of the ads you are watching were paid for by Mini Mike Bloomberg. He is going nowhere, just wasting his money, but he is getting the DNC to rig the election against Crazy Bernie, something they wouldn’t do for @CoryBooker and others. They are doing it to Bernie again, 2016.”

You can see the tweets below:

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump obsessively attacks ‘dumb’ Meghan McCain in vicious rants with friends: report

Published

28 mins ago

on

February 2, 2020

By

According to a report from the Daily Beast, Donald Trump's obsession with how he is portrayed on cable news shows extends to ugly attacks on network anchors with his ire ramping up even more when talking about "The View's" Meghan McCain and MSNBC's Katy Tur.

In an excerpt from the upcoming book, "Sinking in the Swamp: How Trump’s Minions and Misfits Poisoned Washington," the report notes that the president has had a long-running feud with MSNBC's Tur filled with personal attacks.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Block placed on email details about Trump hold on Ukraine aid: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 2, 2020

By

US officials have cited presidential privilege in withholding details of 24 emails related to President Donald Trump's hold on military assistance to Ukraine, US media reported on Saturday.

The revelation in a court filing around midnight on Friday came just hours after US senators holding Trump's impeachment trial voted largely on party lines against hearing witnesses that could have shed further light on the hold, an issue at the heart of Trump's impeachment for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) "has redacted portions of 24 documents pursuant to the Presidential Communications Privilege," OMB's deputy general counsel Heather Walsh said in a court filing, cited by US media.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Republicans ramping up plans to defend Trump’s expected acquittal

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 2, 2020

By

Republicans prepared to defend their expected acquittal of President Donald Trump, on Sunday's TV talk shows, after their Senate votes to reject witness testimony at his impeachment trial sparked criticism they were aiding a cover-up and abdicating their duties.

Criticism only intensified late Saturday after US media reported that US officials cited presidential privilege in redacting 24 emails related to Trump's hold on military assistance to Ukraine, an issue at the heart of his impeachment trial for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Trump on Saturday claimed his polling numbers were up after the Senate paved the way for his acquittal next Wednesday.

Continue Reading
 
 
