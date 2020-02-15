Trump launched Twitter outburst after ‘substantial rain’ ruined his day at his golf course
President Donald Trump bombarded his 72.5 million Twitter followers with dozens of messages Saturday evening.
The outburst — which numbered dozens of tweets and retweets — occurred after the president returned to Mar-a-Lago from Trump International Golf Club.
“POTUS managed to fit some golf in despite bouts of substantial rain here in West Palm Beach,” the White House pool reported.
Trump’s Valentine’s Day vacation raises his golf tab to $133 million — 334 years worth of his presidential salary https://t.co/pbElmpFv4Z
— Raw Story (@RawStory) February 15, 2020
Trump praised his supporters, lashed out at his enemies, and bragged about his time in office.
Trump began by thanking a supporter, David J. Harris, Jr., who filmed a video of himself walking through an airport with a red, “Keep America Great” Trump reelection campaign hat.
Thank you David! https://t.co/yElxOFxqYu
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2020
Trump retweeted messages from Vice President Mike Pence, RNC Chair Ronna (Romney) McDaniel, Senate Republicans, former Fox News personality Eric Bolling, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ), the office of Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY), Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), Sen. John Thune (R-SD), Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA), Sen. Todd Young (R-IN), and Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC).
His retweets revealed his White House pushing essentially the same exact message as his reelection campaign:
From DAY ONE, President @realDonaldTrump fought to give Border Patrol Agents the resources they need.
The results have been amazing! pic.twitter.com/j4ATKz50ZO
— Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) February 14, 2020
From day one, President @realDonaldTrump has fought to give our Border Patrol the resources they need.
The results have been extraordinary! pic.twitter.com/hiFvIkKpn6
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 14, 2020
As of publication, Trump had sent 40 messages on Twitter after returning to Mar-a-Lago.
Years ago the Democrats had the money to build the Wall, but they didn’t have any idea how to get it done. I am building it bigger and better than ever thought possible! https://t.co/VMioZcRPfj
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2020
Thank you to @JackBrewerBSI for your kind words on the great progress we have made on our powerful African-American Agenda. For one, lowest unemployment numbers in USA history. Many other great records! @foxandfriends @FoxNews
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2020
Remember, will be at Daytona 500 tomorrow!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2020
