Trump may have ‘short circuited’ Illinois Republicans’ election strategy with Blagojevich pardon: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

A new report from the Herald Tribune claims that the Illinois Republican Party’s election strategy has been thrown into disarray after President Donald Trump commuted the prison sentence of infamously corrupt former Democratic Gov. Rod Blagojevich.

“Looking ahead to the November general election, leading Illinois Republicans thought they had a marketable message to voters by pointing to myriad federal investigations that have ensnared Democrats at the city, suburban and state level,” the publication writes. “But Republican President Donald Trump’s decision Tuesday to commute former Democratic Gov. Rod Blagojevich’s prison sentence on federal corruption charges may have short-circuited the GOP’s strategy.”

Even though Republicans across the country typically hold their tongues when it comes to criticizing the president, Illinois Republicans did not hesitate to knock Trump for his decision to free a man who was convicted on multiple corruption charges after trying to sell the Senate seat of former President Barack Obama.

“Blagojevich is the face of public corruption in Illinois, and not once has he shown any remorse for his clear and documented record of egregious crimes that undermined the trust placed in him by voters,” five Illinois Republicans said in a joint statement after the commutation. “As our state continues to grapple with political corruption, we shouldn’t let those who breached the public trust off the hook. History will not judge Rod Blagojevich well.”


Trump says the ‘Stock Market starting to look very good’ — after the worst investor panic in 2 years

Published

9 mins ago

on

February 24, 2020

By

President Donald Trump boasted about the state of economy Monday afternoon, not even an hour after the markets closed on the worst day of investor panic in two years.

The S&P 500 lost 3.3 percent as fears about the spreading coronavirus outbreak spiked, and the Dow Jones tumbled 1,000 points. It was the worst decline since February 2018, CNN reported.

Analysts broadly agreed that the sudden stock market plunge was a result of the emerging coronavirus pandemic, which started in China but has spread to Italy, South Korea and elsewhere, triggering expectations that it could be harder to contain than had been hoped.

‘The FBI is trying to set me up’: House investigators fight for evidence from man implicated in Ukraine scheme

Published

11 mins ago

on

February 24, 2020

By

GOP congressional candidate Robert Hyde has lashed out at the House Foreign Affairs Committee as it continues to seek evidence of his involvement in the Ukraine scandal, particularly in the ouster and potential surveillance of Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, according to a new NBC News report.

Yovanovitch was pushed out of her position as the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine after a campaign spearheaded by Rudy Giuliani, Lev Parnas, and potentially others. Giuliani has said that he needed Yovanovitch "out of the way" as he tried to get Ukraine to announce investigations into perceived political enemies of President Donald Trump. As part of the investigation into the scandal, texts emerged between Hyde and Parnas, an associate of Giuliani, appearing to indicate that Yovanovitch was under some kind of surveillance. Hyde has said the texts were a joke.

2020 Election

‘Woefully out-of-touch’: Mike Bloomberg burned to the ground over Flint, Michigan complaints

Published

29 mins ago

on

February 24, 2020

By

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg's 2020 presidential campaign was criticized for being out-of-touch on the topic of Flint, Michigan on Monday.

The city of over 100,000 people has been in a state of emergency over lead contamination in the drinking water supply.

But Bloomberg's campaign on Monday complained about a piece of posterboard with the slogan "eat the rich" posted on the window of their office in Flint.

Bloomberg is one of the richest people on earth, with an estimated net worth of over $60 billion. Bloomberg spent heavily to reelect then-Gov. Rick Snyder (R-MI) -- who has been widely blamed for Flinto's water crisis.

