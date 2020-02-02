Trump obsessively attacks ‘dumb’ Meghan McCain in vicious rants with friends: report

According to a report from the Daily Beast, Donald Trump’s obsession with how he is portrayed on cable news shows extends to ugly attacks on network anchors with his ire ramping up even more when talking about “The View’s” Meghan McCain and MSNBC’s Katy Tur.

In an excerpt from the upcoming book, “Sinking in the Swamp: How Trump’s Minions and Misfits Poisoned Washington,” the report notes that the president has had a long-running feud with MSNBC’s Tur filled with personal attacks.

“One of these enemies who was especially adept at getting on Trump’s nerves was the NBC News correspondent Katy Tur, who would go on to write a memoir of her time covering the campaign and land an MSNBC anchor gig during a prime daytime slot. In early July 2015, three weeks after the candidate’s Mexican-rapist launch at Trump Tower, he sat down with Tur for a one-on-one interview at his eponymous tower, a 30-minute taped conversation that quickly devolved into the Republican presidential candidate getting snippy about Tur’s questions and her personality,” the report states, adding, Tthe hard feelings and animus on Trump’s end have yet to abate. Starting during the campaign, Trump would privately assign her a six-word nickname that was… somewhat unique to the rest of the 2016 traveling press corps.”

“To friends and advisers, he’d bitterly refer to the NBC News reporter simply as ‘That bitch with the tranny dad,'” the reports continues, explaining, “Her biological father is named Zoey Tur (born Robert Albert Tur), a pilot and journalist who garnered plaudits for work covering events such as the 1992 Los Angeles riots and the O.J. Simpson car chase. During the 2016 election, Zoey Tur called Trump a ‘fascist’ and ‘mentally ill’ in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter and referred to Trump campaign stops as ‘his Nuremberg rallies.’ Two years before Trump launched his presidential bid, Bob Tur started hormone treatment to become Zoey. And ever since the days of the 2016 race, she will forever be known in President Trump’s mind as that ‘tranny’ with the ‘bitch’ kid who annoyed the billionaire demagogue so frequently during his big, loud run for office.”

Like Tur, Trump’s loathing of Meghan McCain has its genesis in his hatred of her father, in that case the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ).

“During a hectic stretch of days in March 2019, not long before Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s hotly anticipated report was finally delivered to the Department of Justice, President Trump couldn’t or wouldn’t stop picking fights with the late Sen. McCain, despite—or perhaps because of—the near-universal reverence accorded the Senate veteran and Vietnam War hero in the wake of his passing,” the book states. “Meghan McCain responded from her perch hosting The View on ABC by calling the president’s life ‘pathetic’ and small compared with her dad’s. ‘I don’t expect decency from the Trump family,’ she said during the March 21, 2019, episode.”

Since that time, the president has taken to calling friends “to see if they’d join in on his cathartic minutes of hate against the McCain daughter and other enemies real and perceived.”

“‘She’s been getting fatter?’ Trump asked, before launching into a harangue about how she is somehow ‘dumber’ than her father. One confidant to whom the president vented his grievances about the McCain family described a diatribe that lasted at least a minute and a half during which the president spoke without interruption. This person at one point put the phone on mute, hit the speakerphone button, and allowed others present to hear President Trump bash Meghan McCain’s cheeks and, to the president’s eye (ever attuned to the basest aspects of entertainment and cable news), her waistline,” the reports states. “During the conversations, he aggressively fixated on what an awful TV host she was, both on The View and during her time as a Fox News contributor. He wondered why anyone would want to hire her. He rambled on and on about how nobody would care about who she was or what she had to say, if not for the genetic proximity to Sen. McCain.”

You can read more here.