Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump raged and swore at aides because his enemies aren’t being prosecuted: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

There are two key ways a president can abuse the Justice Department and federal prosecutorial powers: he can protect his friends, and he can go after his enemies.

In recent days and months, especially with developments around the Michael Flynn and Roger Stone cases, observers have been deeply concerned that President Donald Trump is engaging in the first kind of abuse. But according to a new report from the Washington Post, what Trump really cares about — and what he is really furious hasn’t happened yet — is the prosecution of his enemies.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report explained:

Behind that public fight, according to people familiar with the discussions, is a deeper tension between Trump and Barr’s Justice Department over the lack of criminal charges against former FBI director James B. Comey and those close to him.

The flare-up over the Stone case comes against a backdrop of growing behind-the-scenes anger from the president toward the Justice Department — more about whom the department has not charged with crimes than about whom it has charged, according to people familiar with the discussions

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz referred Comey’s handling of the memos to prosecutors for possible criminal prosecution, but lawyers quickly determined it was not a close call and did not seek to build a case.

That sent Trump into a rage, according to people briefed on his comments. He complained so loudly and swore so frequently in the Oval Office that some of his aides discussed it for days, these people said. Trump repeatedly said that Comey deserved to be charged, according to their account.

 

“Can you [expletive] believe they didn’t charge him?” Trump said on the night of the decision, these people said.

It’s not just Comey. The report noted that Trump has also been eager to see charges against Comey’s former deputy, Andrew McCabe. And Trump also reportedly became enraged when the Washington Post reported in January that U.S. Attorney John Huber’s investigation into vague allegations about Hillary Clinton came up dry. (Trump had asked former Attorney General Jeff Sessions to look into Clinton, according to former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report.)

The Post continued:

Separately, Barr has tapped U.S. Attorney John Durham in Connecticut to investigate whether any crimes were committed by FBI and CIA officials in the pursuit of allegations in 2016 that Russia interfered in the election to benefit Trump’s campaign.

 

After learning that the Huber investigation is not likely to produce charges, Trump has become more insistent that Durham finish his work soon, according to people familiar with the discussions. Trump, these people said, wants to be able to use whatever Durham finds as a cudgel in his reelection campaign.

 

All of that frustration has fed into the public fight over the Stone case.

ADVERTISEMENT

What’s not clear from the report is how much Trump has directly expressed this anger and desire for prosecutions to Barr himself. On Thursday, Barr claimed in an interview with ABC News that Trump hasn’t asked him to do anything in a criminal case. It’s not clear if that’s true — but even if Trump hasn’t made his demands explicit to Barr, there’s no doubt the attorney general knows what’s expected of him.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

The profitable business of being Joe Biden’s brother

Published

15 mins ago

on

February 14, 2020

By

Jim Biden was in a bind. An investor had put up $1 million to help Jim and his nephew Hunter buy a hedge fund. Then it turned out that the fund’s assets were worth less than the Bidens had thought. Now the investor wanted its money back.

It was December 2006, not long before Jim’s older brother and Hunter’s father, Joe Biden, then a Delaware senator, would announce his second campaign for president.

Jim and Hunter Biden got a loan from a bank founded by one of Joe’s political backers — William Oldaker, an attorney for the senator’s presidential campaign and Hunter’s partner at a Washington law and lobbying firm.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Bloomberg courts black vote in Democratic candidate countdown

Published

20 mins ago

on

February 14, 2020

By

US billionaire Michael Bloomberg has launched a charm offensive to convince black voters, an important bloc in Democratic politics, that he is the right candidate to take on President Donald Trump in November.

The former New York mayor rallied supporters in Texas on Thursday, with his sights set on so-called "Super Tuesday" on March 3, when voters in 16 states and territories will cast their ballots in the Democratic primary.

It is Bloomberg's sixth visit to the Lone Star state since he entered the race to be the party's presidential candidate.

"This month, we look back and celebrate black history together, because black history is American history," Bloomberg said at the Buffalo Soldiers museum, named after a Civil War regiment of African-American soldiers, where he kicked off his "Mike for Black America" campaign.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

An emboldened Trump now freely admits he sent Giuliani to dig up dirt on Bidens – after lying for months he had not

Published

32 mins ago

on

February 14, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has just admitted he sent his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, to Ukraine to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden and Biden's son Hunter. This is the first time Trump has made this admission, previously he has denied directing the former NYC mayor and at times even distancing himself from him.

Trump made the admission in a podcast to Geraldo Rivera, who asked: "Was it strange to send Rudy Giuliani to Ukraine, your personal lawyer? Are you sorry you did that?"

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image