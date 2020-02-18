Trump raises prospect of suing everyone involved in Mueller probe in latest crazed ‘WITCH HUNT’ tweet

President Donald Trump on Tuesday lashed out once against at former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation — and raised the prospect of suing everyone involved in it.

Even though the Mueller probe concluded nearly a year ago, the president is apparently still angry that anyone would bother investigating his campaign’s multiple contacts with Russian agents who helped him get elected by illegally hacking the emails of Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta and the Democratic National Committee.

ADVERTISEMENT

In one tweet, the president made a false claim about Mueller supposedly wanting to be appointed as FBI director under the Trump administration, when in reality, former chief political strategist Steve Bannon testified under oath that Mueller was only willing to give the president advice about selecting the next director.

“Mueller’s statement to Congress that he did not see me to become the FBI Director (again), has been proven false,” the president wrote. “The whole deal was a total SCAM. If I wasn’t President, I’d be suing everyone all over the place…….BUT MAYBE I STILL WILL. WITCH HUNT!”

….BUT MAYBE I STILL WILL. WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2020