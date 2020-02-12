Quantcast
Trump removes all doubt — and congratulates Bill Barr for meddling in Roger Stone prosecution

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump boasted that Attorney General William Barr was corrupting the Department of Justice to help out his friends caught up in the Russia probe.

Four prosecutors abruptly resigned from Roger Stone’s case after Barr appeared to intervene and reject their sentencing recommendation, and Trump removed all doubt that his attorney general was involved in a Wednesday morning tweet.

“Congratulations to Attorney General Bill Barr for taking charge of a case that was totally out of control and perhaps should not have even been brought,” Trump tweeted. “Evidence now clearly shows that the Mueller Scam was improperly brought & tainted. Even Bob Mueller lied to Congress!”


