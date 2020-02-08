Trump retweets unflattering #orangeface picture of himself — and then compliments his own hair

If many in the public had not seen the viral photo of Donald Trump with his windblown hair and what appears to be a substantial amount of make-up plastered on his face, they likely have seen it now after the president retweeted with a complaint that it is “fake news.”

Late Friday night the photo was widely shared after it was posted to Twitter by an unverified account called “White House Photos” (@photowhitehouse).

ADVERTISEMENT

Saturday afternoon, Trump himself tweeted a black and white version, complained about it, then complimented how his hair looks in it.

You can see the president’s tweet below — along with the colorized version.

More Fake News. This was photoshopped, obviously, but the wind was strong and the hair looks good? Anything to demean! https://t.co/t8ptYMCYHf — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2020

⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ returns to the White House from Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by William Moon at the South Lawn of the White House on February 7, 2020 pic.twitter.com/n1a1Z93LrJ — White House Photos (@photowhitehouse) February 7, 2020