Trump snarls at ‘very unfair’ sentence urged for Roger Stone in Russia probe in late-night tweet rant

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump was up at nearly 2 a.m. Tuesday worrying about his longtime associate Roger Stone, who’s facing seven to nine years in prison.

Federal prosecutors called for a higher-end sentence for Stone, who was convicted of lying to Congress and tampering with a witness related to his efforts to learn about hacked Democratic emails during the 2016 election.

“This is a horrible and very unfair situation,” Trump tweeted at 1:48 a.m. “The real crimes were on the other side, as nothing happens to them. Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice!”

The tweet was in response to a tweet from a right-wing Daily Caller correspondent, who insisted that Stone had never been accused of working with the Russians or WikiLeaks.

But Trump’s former deputy campaign manager Rick Gates, who struck a cooperation agreement as part of his own guilty plea to conspiracy and other charges, testified that he overheard a July 2016 call in which Trump himself seemed to be discussing WikiLeaks with Stone.

Gates and former 2016 campaign manager Steve Bannon said the campaign saw Stone — a longtime Republican operative — as a liaison to WikiLeaks and who seemed to know about the group’s plans for releasing hacked data.

Stone’s case is now being overseen by interim U.S. attorney Timothy Shea, a former close adviser to Attorney General William Barr.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
