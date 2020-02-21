Trump stirs up racist resentment against foreign films because ‘America’s not white anymore’: columnist

President Donald Trump tossed racist scraps of red meat at his rally crowd Thursday night in Colorado Springs with a screed against the Academy Awards.

The president complained that Best Picture winner “Parasite” came from South Korea, and reminisced about 1939’s “Gone With The Wind,” an idealized drama about the antebellum South — and his intentions could not have been more clear, wrote Rolling Stone‘s Ryan Bort.

“How bad were the Academy Awards this year? Did you see?” Trump said at the rally. “And the winner is — a movie from South Korea. What the hell was that all about? We’ve got enough problems with South Korea, with trade. On top of it they give them the best movie of the year. Was it good? I don’t know.”

“Let’s get ‘Gone with the Wind,’” Trump continued. “Can we get ‘Gone With the Wind’ back, please? ‘Sunset Boulevard,’ so many great movies. The winner is — from South Korea! I thought it was best foreign film, right? Best foreign movie. No. Did this ever happen before? And then you have Brad Pitt. I was never a big fan of his. He got up and said some little wise-guy stuff. He’s a little wise guy. He’s a little wise guy.”

Pitt took a shot at Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton for his refusal to testify during the impeachment inquiry, but the president was clearly stirring up racist resentment with his complaints about Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite.”

“The crowd in Colorado booed lustily at the mention of both Parasite and Pitt,” Bort wrote. “This isn’t surprising. Trump’s anger at both is essentially what got him elected. America is not America (i.e. white) anymore, he’s brayed ad nauseam, and Hollywood, the media and everyone else who may disagree with him are the enemies.”