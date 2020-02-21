Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump stirs up racist resentment against foreign films because ‘America’s not white anymore’: columnist

Published

3 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump tossed racist scraps of red meat at his rally crowd Thursday night in Colorado Springs with a screed against the Academy Awards.

The president complained that Best Picture winner “Parasite” came from South Korea, and reminisced about 1939’s “Gone With The Wind,” an idealized drama about the antebellum South — and his intentions could not have been more clear, wrote Rolling Stone‘s Ryan Bort.

ADVERTISEMENT

“How bad were the Academy Awards this year? Did you see?” Trump said at the rally. “And the winner is — a movie from South Korea. What the hell was that all about? We’ve got enough problems with South Korea, with trade. On top of it they give them the best movie of the year. Was it good? I don’t know.”

“Let’s get ‘Gone with the Wind,’” Trump continued. “Can we get ‘Gone With the Wind’ back, please? ‘Sunset Boulevard,’ so many great movies. The winner is — from South Korea! I thought it was best foreign film, right? Best foreign movie. No. Did this ever happen before? And then you have Brad Pitt. I was never a big fan of his. He got up and said some little wise-guy stuff. He’s a little wise guy. He’s a little wise guy.”

Pitt took a shot at Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton for his refusal to testify during the impeachment inquiry, but the president was clearly stirring up racist resentment with his complaints about Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite.”

“The crowd in Colorado booed lustily at the mention of both Parasite and Pitt,” Bort wrote. “This isn’t surprising. Trump’s anger at both is essentially what got him elected. America is not America (i.e. white) anymore, he’s brayed ad nauseam, and Hollywood, the media and everyone else who may disagree with him are the enemies.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump stirs up racist resentment against foreign films because ‘America’s not white anymore’: columnist

Published

2 mins ago

on

February 21, 2020

By

President Donald Trump tossed racist scraps of red meat at his rally crowd Thursday night in Colorado Springs with a screed against the Academy Awards.

The president complained that Best Picture winner "Parasite" came from South Korea, and reminisced about 1939's "Gone With The Wind," an idealized drama about the antebellum South -- and his intentions could not have been more clear, wrote Rolling Stone's Ryan Bort.

“How bad were the Academy Awards this year? Did you see?” Trump said at the rally. “And the winner is -- a movie from South Korea. What the hell was that all about? We’ve got enough problems with South Korea, with trade. On top of it they give them the best movie of the year. Was it good? I don’t know.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Never-Trumpers targeted in next round of White House purge: report

Published

4 mins ago

on

February 21, 2020

By

According to a new scoop from Axios, newly hired presidential personnel head Johnny McEntee called a meeting to introduce himself to White House liaisons from cabinet agencies this Thursday. During the meeting, he asked them to identify political appointees in the U.S. government who are suspected of being anti-Trump.

According to Axios, McEntee is a former "body man" to Trump who was fired in 2018 by then-Chief of Staff John Kelly. He was recently rehired to lead the presidential personnel office.

Read the full report over at Axios.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

New Jersey terror threat level goes from moderate to high thanks to white supremacists

Published

24 mins ago

on

February 21, 2020

By

The New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness has raised the state's threat level from moderate to high in the wake of a number of threats and attacks in 2019 from white supremacist groups, NBC New York reports. One of the attacks includes the El Paso mass shooting that left 22 people dead.

White supremacist recruiting efforts are also reportedly underway in the state. According to a report put out by the agency, "supporters of this ideology demonstrate the willingness and capability to carry out attacks, direct and inspire sympathizers online, and attempt to network globally."

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image