Trump supporter Dennis Prager says it’s ‘idiotic’ he can’t use the N-word

During a talk radio segment on Thursday, Trump supporter Dennis Prager raged about the fact that “the Left” is prohibiting him from using the N-word — and that even though he would never call anyone that, he ought to have the right to at least use it in other contexts.

“I don’t think there is a hatred of Blacks and Jews in the United States,” Prager told a caller. “I was talking about private anti-Semitic and anti-Black language used by Presidents Truman and Nixon.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The caller then asked why Prager, when discussing the language used by Truman, said the full word “k**e” — an anti-Jewish slur — but abbreviated the word “n****r.”

“Because the Left has made it impossible to say the N-word any longer,” said Prager. “That’s disgusting, it’s a farce. It’s the only word you can’t say in the English language … the Left doesn’t give a damn about that [other] word. That’s why.”

“The Left runs the country in the culture,” continued Prager. “The Republicans have the Senate and the presidency, and that’s very important. But the culture — and the more the Left controls, the more totalitarian it is. That is not an attack, it’s just a statement of fact, like two plus two equals four.”

“It is idiotic that you cannot say the N-word,” Prager fumed. “Idiotic. Of course you should never call anyone the N-word, that’s despicable. But to say the word? You can’t even say that the word is despicable! You have to say the N-word.”

Prager is best known as the creator of “Prager U,” a series of short videos designed to introduce young people to conservative values.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch below:

Dennis Prager complains “the Left has made it impossible to say the N-word any longer,” adding “It is idiotic you cannot say the N-word. Idiotic” pic.twitter.com/Gd012Dw2ZD — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) February 13, 2020