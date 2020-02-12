Trump taps close ally of Stephen Miller to be DHS top attorney: report

A close ally of White House immigration hawk Stephen Miller has been chosen to be the Department of Homeland Security’s top attorney, CNN reports.

The appointment of Chad Mizelle comes in the wake ongoing legal battles in the top ranks of the department regarding the ban on trusted traveler programs for New York residents and asylum agreements to send migrants to Central America. Mizelle was the acting chief of staff at the department and previously served at the Justice Department as counsel to the deputy attorney general.

Read the full report at CNN.