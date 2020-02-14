Quantcast
Trump to ‘take a lap’ at Daytona 500 while being driven in the presidential limousine: reports

4 mins ago

The president of the United States wants to be driven around the Daytona 500 race track in the presidential limousine on Sunday.

During the NASCAR race, finishing drivers will complete 200 laps around the 2.5 mile-long track.

The news was reported by Fox News chief White House correspondent John Roberts.

Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign announced on Friday that they were paying for an airplane with a Trump banner to circle the track.

“NASCAR fans are patriots who support the President in huge numbers, so we definitely wanted to communicate directly with them about Keeping America Great during the Great American Race,” campaign manager Brad Pascale argued.

In 2008, Rudy Giuliani did a similar stunt in his campaign bus. Giuliani lost the Republican nomination and Democrats retook the White House.

