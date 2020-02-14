Trump to ‘take a lap’ at Daytona 500 while being driven in the presidential limousine: reports
The president of the United States wants to be driven around the Daytona 500 race track in the presidential limousine on Sunday.
During the NASCAR race, finishing drivers will complete 200 laps around the 2.5 mile-long track.
The news was reported by Fox News chief White House correspondent John Roberts.
SCOOP: Multiple Sources tell @FoxNews that @realDonaldTrump is planning to take a lap at the @DISupdates Daytona International Speedway in the “Beast” presidential limo ahead of the Daytona 500. It’s not 100%, but that is the plan at the moment.
— John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) February 15, 2020
Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign announced on Friday that they were paying for an airplane with a Trump banner to circle the track.
“NASCAR fans are patriots who support the President in huge numbers, so we definitely wanted to communicate directly with them about Keeping America Great during the Great American Race,” campaign manager Brad Pascale argued.
In 2008, Rudy Giuliani did a similar stunt in his campaign bus. Giuliani lost the Republican nomination and Democrats retook the White House.
Person familiar confirms that’s the plan but says logistics are still being worked out. https://t.co/GWTVQ5Pez5
— Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) February 15, 2020
