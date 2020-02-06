Quantcast
Trump warned to stay out of ‘foreign influence operations’ by Senate Intel Committee

Published

1 min ago

on

On Thursday, the Republican-controlled Senate Intelligence Committee released a report outlining steps that should be taken to prevent “foreign influence campaigns” from interfering in the 2020 presidential election.

One of the key recommendations was that President Donald Trump stop asking for political help from such schemes — despite the fact that less than 24 hours before, a majority of the committee’s members voted to acquit Trump of abuse of power for trying to do precisely that.

“The President of the United States should take steps to separate himself … from political considerations when handling issues related to foreign intelligence operations,” stated the report. “These steps should explicitly include putting aside politics when addressing the American people on election threats and marshalling all the resources of the U.S. Government to effectively confront the threat.”

Trump has famously shifted between downplaying election security threats from Russia, and openly inviting foreign powers to attack his opponents. In 2016, he urged Russia to find and release Hillary Clinton’s “missing” emails — which was shortly followed by a series of leaks of stolen communications from Democrats that were ultimately found to have originated from Russian military operatives.

More recently, the president pressured the president of Ukraine to announce an “investigation” into former Vice President Joe Biden’s family, which led to his impeachment for abuse of power.

DOJ releases ‘almost entirely redacted’ FBI memo on Kushner: Is it hiding something?

Published

1 min ago

on

February 6, 2020

By

The Department of Justice (DOJ) released a summary of an FBI interview with Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner from November 2017, though it redacted nearly the entire memo.

The significantly redacted release came after the DOJ refused to comply with a court order to release the memo on Kushner's interview along with dozens of others from the Russia investigation led by former special counsel Robert Mueller. A judge ordered the FBI to turn over the memos to BuzzFeed News and CNN by last month after the outlets filed a Freedom of Information Act request. The DOJ argued that "a member of the intelligence community" must review the memos and add "appropriate reductions."

Trump uses National Prayer Breakfast to attack Pelosi for praying for him

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 6, 2020

By

President Donald Trump attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Mitt Romney for justifying their impeachment actions on religious grounds.

The president complained at the National Prayer Breakfast that he had been put through an "ordeal by some very dishonest and corrupt people" who were trying to destroy him and his evangelical followers.

"They know what they are doing is wrong," he told the gathering, "but they put themselves far ahead of our great country."

Trump seemed especially peeved that Romney justified his vote to convict by citing his religious principles, and he took a shot at Pelosi for saying she was praying for him in the midst of the impeachment saga.

Ukraine’s president urged by aide to offer Trump Tower Kyiv during July 25 call: Zelensky adviser

Published

2 hours ago

on

February 6, 2020

By

Ukraine's president was urged by an aide to offer President Donald Trump an opportunity to build a high-rise tower in Kyiv ahead of their infamous July 25 phone call.

An advisor to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said they were deeply relieved the impeachment saga was over, but he said the evidence could have been even worse against Trump if another aide's suggestion to offer an opportunity to build Trump Tower Kyiv had been heeded, reported The Daily Beast.

