Trump White House put coronavirus-infected Americans plane full of healthy people — over CDC objections

Published

2 hours ago

on

The Trump State Department overrode the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and put American citizens infected with the coronavirus on a plane full of healthy people, despite the risk that they could spread the infection.

The Washington Post reports that the CDC wanted to keep 14 coronavirus-infected Americans in Japan instead of flying them home because they could infect healthy people.

However, the State Department believed it could bring the infected Americans home by quarantining them on the plane with a plastic-aligned enclosure.

“It was like the worst nightmare,” said a senior U.S. official who was involved with the decision. “Quite frankly, the alternative could have been pulling grandma out in the pouring rain, and that would have been bad, too.”


‘Appalling’: Roger Stone juror levels Trump on CNN for attacks on judicial process

Published

18 mins ago

on

February 21, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Thursday attacked the jury foreman in the trial of his ally Roger Stone by accusing her of having an anti-Trump bias.

"The woman who was in charge of the jury is totally tainted!" Trump fumed. "When you take a look, how can you have a person like this? She was a anti-Trump activist."

Republicans who screamed about ‘dictator’ Obama nervously stand by as Trump declares himself above all law

Published

23 mins ago

on

February 21, 2020

By

Donald Trump’s legal troubles have had an unexpected result – the proclamation of a view of the Presidency, in which Trump is legally untouchable and newly all-powerful. The head of the party of limited government has proposed a theory of American democracy, the unlimited Presidency, and the rest of his party has fallen into line.

The district attorney of Manhattan is trying to obtain Trump’s financial records, including tax returns, in the case about whether the payments to Stormy Daniels by his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, then reimbursed by Trump, were legal. William Consovoy, Trump’s lawyer, told the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals that as President, Trump is immune from the entire judicial system. Consovoy said that if Trump shot someone on Fifth Avenue, he could be charged with a crime only after he is out of office.

Intel given to Trump ‘revolves around his feelings’ and not facts: NYT’s Haberman

Published

32 mins ago

on

February 21, 2020

By

Appearing on CNN's "New Day," on Friday morning, New York Times correspondents Maggie Haberman revealed that the Donald Trump White House "revolves around the president's feelings," and that he is particularly "triggered" by any mention of Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA)."

Speaking with hosts Alisyn Camerota, John Berman and CNN regular Dana Bash, Haberman addressed her own report that the president was furious about intelligence officials revealing that the Russians are actively involved in seeing his re-election in 2020.

"The president does not want to hear information about Russia and election interference," the White House correspondent began. "He, according to a number of aides, sees this as an asterisk on his election from 2016 and he does not want to hear this is potentially happening again."

