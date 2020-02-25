Trump’s attack on Sotomayor and Ginsburg backfires as people point out conservative justices’ conflicts of interest

This Monday, President Trump attacked liberal Supreme Court Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Justice Ruth Bader and demanded that they recuse themselves from any cases that involve him.

“‘Sotomayor accuses GOP appointed Justices of being biased in favor of Trump,’” Trump tweeted while citing Laura Ingraham of Fox News. “This is a terrible thing to say. Trying to ‘shame’ some into voting her way? She never criticized Justice Ginsberg when she called me a ‘faker’. Both should recuse themselves on all Trump, or Trump related, matters!”

“While ‘elections have consequences,’” he added, “I only ask for fairness, especially when it comes to decisions made by the United States Supreme Court!”

But many on Twitter saw the rant as just another example of Trump’s inherent hypocrisy, with some citing a recent story chronicling Justice Clarence Thomas’s wife’s advocacy on Trump’s behalf.

Remind us again who needs to recuse @realDonaldTrump? https://t.co/2Sy3UkWwUH — Lesley Abravanel🆘 (@lesleyabravanel) February 25, 2020

Meanwhile, Justice Thomas' wife is assisting in Trump's effort to purge the government of those deemed disloyal https://t.co/GULz8z7WSI https://t.co/7oYOIZ94rt — Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) February 25, 2020

Actually the justice who most needs to recuse from cases involving Trump is Clarence Thomas, whose wife is a paid MAGA mercenary.https://t.co/QtvdQd3Gex — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) February 25, 2020

Clarence Thomas’s wife is working with Trump to purge disloyal staff. Neil Gorsuch only has a job because Trump and Republicans conspired against Obama. And Brett Kavanaugh owes Trump a favor after rape allegations. Those three should recuse themselves. https://t.co/q3DntTbX1W — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) February 25, 2020

Which means his appointees should recuse from any case involving the country. #SupremeCourt https://t.co/TdrDb8u1hS — Laurie David (@Laurie_David) February 25, 2020

So does this mean Clarence Thomas should also recuse himself since his wife is leading the purge of disloyal Trump aides? https://t.co/Agv0D6ix3A — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 25, 2020

By this astronomically dumb logic shouldn't justices who supported Trump in 2016 should also recuse themselves from cases involving him? https://t.co/EUozQ3TmJZ — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) February 25, 2020

So let me understand the thinking here: what Trump is saying is that conservative Justices who supported him should also recuse themselves from cases involving Trump, and that former AG Sessions was right when he recused himself from the Russia inquiry. Oh wait… https://t.co/O5u1feks9o — Hans Kristensen (@nukestrat) February 25, 2020

This is crazy bullshit but Clarence Thomas has a real conflict. https://t.co/1HDfd8okRS https://t.co/FHMwuv2OzS — Dan Friedman (@dfriedman33) February 25, 2020

