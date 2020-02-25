Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s corruption of intel community ‘will make it easier for him to lie’: legal experts

Published

4 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump struck a decisive blow in his ongoing war against truth by effectively politicizing U.S. intelligence agencies.

He has attacked the intelligence community throughout his presidency, but Trump’s ouster of a well-respected acting director of national intelligence in favor of an inexperienced partisan ally shows his intention to corrupt those agencies for personal gain, according to a pair of legal experts writing for The Atlantic.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Trump moved decisively to politicize the intelligence community, beginning the process of transforming a group of agencies that produce apolitical analysis of regional and global trends and threats to the United States into a blunt tool of presidential power,” wrote Quinta Jurecic and Benjamin Wittes, of Lawfare. “The changes will make it easier for the president to lie about matters of the gravest consequence. The move is objectively alarming—and yet, for some reason, has not generated the alarm it is due.”

The president pushed out Joseph Maguire and his deputy in a dispute over a congressional briefing on Russian election interference, and replaced him with German ambassador Richard Grenell and Kashyap Patel, a former aide to pro-Trump Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA).

“The politics here were not subtle; the president’s own tweets on the subject made his concerns perfectly clear,” Jurecic and Wittes wrote.

Trump had raged against Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), who chairs the House Intelligence Committee, and baselessly accused him of leaking classified information and called for his prosecution, and the White House was also fighting the publication of a book by former national security adviser John Bolton.

“The politics don’t even have the shame to lurk beneath the surface,” the pair wrote. “The president spent the week reshaping the intelligence community to serve his political needs, removing those who speak inconvenient realities, and using control over classified material to suppress criticism. And the result was, within a remarkably short period of time, exactly the sort of public abuse of intelligence one might expect from such conduct.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s corruption of intel community ‘will make it easier for him to lie’: legal experts

Published

4 mins ago

on

February 25, 2020

By

President Donald Trump struck a decisive blow in his ongoing war against truth by effectively politicizing U.S. intelligence agencies.

He has attacked the intelligence community throughout his presidency, but Trump's ouster of a well-respected acting director of national intelligence in favor of an inexperienced partisan ally shows his intention to corrupt those agencies for personal gain, according to a pair of legal experts writing for The Atlantic.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump again attacks US intel agencies from India when asked about Russian election interference

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 25, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Tuesday was asked about reports that Russia is interfering in the 2020 presidential election during a press conference in India -- and he used it as an opportunity to once again attack American intelligence agencies.

During his press conference, Trump alleged that no intelligence officials told him about Russian efforts to help his campaign even though they had briefed Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) about the ways Russia was working to boost his chances in the Democratic primary.

"Intelligence never told me!" he complained.

He then accused Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) of leaking the information about Russian wanting to help Trump and Sanders, although he cited no evidence to back up this claim.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump trashes Sonia Sotomayor during press conference in India

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 25, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Tuesday attacked Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor during a press conference in India.

When asked about his demands that Sotomayor recuse from all cases regarding his administration, Trump slammed the Obama-appointed Supreme Court justice for supposedly being unfair to him.

"Her statement was so inappropriate," he complained. "Such a terrible statement for a Supreme Court justice!"

Fox News reporter John Roberts then pointed out to Trump that Sotomayor was simply stating that the Trump administration runs to the Supreme Court seeking emergency relief more than past administrations.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image