Trump’s ‘HAPPY PRESIDENT’S DAY!’ tweet blows up in his face in spectacular fashion: ‘You’re resigning?!!?’
President Donald Trump kicked off Presidents’ Day with a tweet commemorating the holiday with a misplaced apostrophe and things kind of went downhill for him after that as commenters called on him to do the honorable thing and resign after his impeachment.
Following a simple all-caps “HAPPY PRESIDENT’S DAY!” the first respondent to the president felt compelled to point out: “Dude. just admit it, it’s not your day.”
Things didn’t get much better for the president at the point as you can see below:
Dude. just admit it, it's not your day
— Comfortably Numb (@YGalanter) February 17, 2020
Happy Presidents Day President Obama!! pic.twitter.com/pIxkfSMZou
— Jules Morgan (@glamelegance) February 17, 2020
Now if only we had a president…
— Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) February 17, 2020
Today is a great day to celebrate all our Presidents who haven't been impeached.
— Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) February 17, 2020
It's Presidents' Day, idiot.
— Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) February 17, 2020
*impeached presidents day
— Alex (@Alex4Rep) February 17, 2020
We celebrate your last 8 months in office
— Edward Kim (@eddiek005) February 17, 2020
Let no one forget on Presidents Day that Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by 3 million votes. Do not let this administration or it’s draconian policies become normalized. Patriotism means to stand by the country. It does not mean to stand by a president. ✊ we must resist
— ♻️ Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) February 17, 2020
Hi there, Donald. Today would be a fantastic day for you to resign from office. #PresidentsDayhttps://t.co/LKDV4etTal
— Andrea Junker (@Strandjunker) February 17, 2020
IT'S "PRESIDENTS' DAY" YOU ILLITERATE GOOFUS
— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) February 17, 2020
Thinking of better times on this #PresidentsDay pic.twitter.com/cpPdAMmdFx
— Chidi®️ (@ChidiNwatu) February 17, 2020
you're not my president
— White Chocolate (@valejazzy) February 17, 2020
In honor of Presidents' Day, you should follow in the footsteps of all the recent Presidents and release your tax returns. What are you hiding?
— Paul (@pablo_honey1) February 17, 2020
@BarackObama: "You wanna know what someone's going to do, look what they've been doing their whole life."
Stringing together full sentences. No cheap shots. Ahhh the good old days! pic.twitter.com/UWidQ5Wv20
— (@fortismind) February 17, 2020
Resign!
— Calvin Schneider (@realcalvinn) February 17, 2020
Nice of you to remember President Obama…the greatest President of the 21st Century.
— ⚜️Pierre de Resistance⚜️ (@aka_pierrecouvy) February 17, 2020
WE COULD USE ONE. ARE YOU RESIGNING, SO WE CAN HAVE ONE AGAIN? WE ACCEPT YOUR RESIGNATION!
— Hoodlum (@HoodlumRIP) February 17, 2020
You're resigning?!!? Fantastic, a happy president's day indeed!
— sdm1177 (@sdm1177) February 17, 2020
FU
— stop it (@planoldtired) February 17, 2020
2020 Election
How billionaire Michael Bloomberg’s deep pockets have let him win friends and buy influence
With the Nevada caucuses less than a week away, many Democratic candidates are courting voters in state and increasingly targeting their attacks on a new challenger — billionaire Michael Bloomberg — whom they are accusing of buying his way into the election. In the lead-up to Super Tuesday on March 3, when voters in 14 states go to the polls, Bloomberg has spent an unprecedented $417 million of his own $60 billion fortune on advertising. He’s also paid meme influencers to share sponsored content on Instagram, and hired thousands of on-the-ground political operatives to work in more than 125 offices around the country. The Washington Post reports several lawsuits have been filed over the years alleging that women were discriminated against at Bloomberg’s business-information company, including one case filed by a former employee who blamed Bloomberg for creating a culture of sexual harassment and degradation. But a major investigation in Sunday’s New York Times, headlined “In Bloomberg, Liberals See a Wallet Too Big to Offend,” lays out how Bloomberg established a foundation for potential critics to stay silent during his presidential bid by making major donations to progressive causes and advocacy groups in dozens of states and cities. The Times estimates Bloomberg has spent at least $10 billion on his charitable and political pursuits related to his political ambitions. We speak with Blake Zeff, a journalist and documentary filmmaker who has covered New York politics and Michael Bloomberg’s terms as mayor.
2020 Election
Topless protesters storm stage as Bernie Sanders campaigns in Nevada
A group of protesters blew their tops — literally — as Sen. Bernie Sanders was campaigning in Carson City, Nev., on Sunday.The Democratic presidential hopeful had just finished introducing his wife Jane O’Meara Sanders as “the next First Lady” when a woman walked up to the mic and started rambling about subsidies for the dairy industry, video posted to social media showed.“Bernie, I’m your biggest supporter and I’m here to ask you to stop propping up the dairy industry and to stop propping up animal agriculture. I believe in you,” she exclaimed before the sound was cut.Two topless kindred spir... (more…)
2020 Election
Trump’s top trade adviser secretly working to unmask ‘anonymous’ author who exposed White House chaos
President Donald Trump's top trade adviser has become obsessed with identifying the anonymous author of a New York Times op-ed and book revealing chaos and dysfunction inside the White House.
Peter Navarro, who's extremely close to Trump, has has been conducting what amounts to forensic linguistic profiling of the author's writing and shared his findings with White House counsel Pat Cipollone, who's leading the official internal investigation, reported The Daily Beast.