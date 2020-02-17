Trump’s ‘HAPPY PRESIDENT’S DAY!’ tweet blows up in his face in spectacular fashion: ‘You’re resigning?!!?’

President Donald Trump kicked off Presidents’ Day with a tweet commemorating the holiday with a misplaced apostrophe and things kind of went downhill for him after that as commenters called on him to do the honorable thing and resign after his impeachment.

Following a simple all-caps “HAPPY PRESIDENT’S DAY!” the first respondent to the president felt compelled to point out: “Dude. just admit it, it’s not your day.”

Things didn’t get much better for the president at the point as you can see below:

Dude. just admit it, it's not your day — Comfortably Numb (@YGalanter) February 17, 2020

Happy Presidents Day President Obama!! pic.twitter.com/pIxkfSMZou — Jules Morgan (@glamelegance) February 17, 2020

Now if only we had a president… — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) February 17, 2020

Today is a great day to celebrate all our Presidents who haven't been impeached. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) February 17, 2020

It's Presidents' Day, idiot. — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) February 17, 2020

*impeached presidents day — Alex (@Alex4Rep) February 17, 2020

We celebrate your last 8 months in office — Edward Kim (@eddiek005) February 17, 2020

Let no one forget on Presidents Day that Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by 3 million votes. Do not let this administration or it’s draconian policies become normalized. Patriotism means to stand by the country. It does not mean to stand by a president. ✊ we must resist — ♻️ Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) February 17, 2020

Hi there, Donald. Today would be a fantastic day for you to resign from office. #PresidentsDayhttps://t.co/LKDV4etTal — Andrea Junker (@Strandjunker) February 17, 2020

IT'S "PRESIDENTS' DAY" YOU ILLITERATE GOOFUS — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) February 17, 2020

you're not my president — White Chocolate (@valejazzy) February 17, 2020

In honor of Presidents' Day, you should follow in the footsteps of all the recent Presidents and release your tax returns. What are you hiding? — Paul (@pablo_honey1) February 17, 2020

@BarackObama: "You wanna know what someone's going to do, look what they've been doing their whole life." Stringing together full sentences. No cheap shots. Ahhh the good old days! pic.twitter.com/UWidQ5Wv20 — (@fortismind) February 17, 2020

Resign! — Calvin Schneider (@realcalvinn) February 17, 2020

Nice of you to remember President Obama…the greatest President of the 21st Century. — ⚜️Pierre de Resistance⚜️ (@aka_pierrecouvy) February 17, 2020

WE COULD USE ONE. ARE YOU RESIGNING, SO WE CAN HAVE ONE AGAIN? WE ACCEPT YOUR RESIGNATION! — Hoodlum (@HoodlumRIP) February 17, 2020

You're resigning?!!? Fantastic, a happy president's day indeed! — sdm1177 (@sdm1177) February 17, 2020

FU — stop it (@planoldtired) February 17, 2020