Trump’s intel pick will blow up in his face as agencies revolt and leak the truth: Ex-CIA official
Appearing on CNN on Friday morning, former CIA case officer Phil Mudd said the selection of Ambassador Richard Grennell to be the acting Director of National Intelligence will likely blow up in the president’s face because he is not respected within the intelligence community who will seek to undercut him.
Speaking with hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota, Mudd first mocked Grennell, saying, “I tell you, this is taking me back to when I was a child. it’s like if I played the game of Battleship, I could be the secretary of defense — the guy knows nothing about intelligence.”
He then proceeded to explain what Grenell will likely face during what expected to be his brief tenure since it is unlikely he will be sent to the Senate for confirmation to remain in the job.
“There is an upside to this if you are an intel person, I’m going to be real cynical here. If you watch what Grenell said, he said I’m not going to be around for long — mean ing he doesn’t want the job,” Mudd began. “Legally he can’t stay around that long. So if you’re an intel person you’re sitting there saying ‘I’m going to slow roll it, I’m not going to pay attention to what he says.”
“There’s a challenge there when staff comes in from the White House that stays beyond Grenell, there’s a problem and there are reports of that happening,” he explained. “First they’re going to slow roll him. Second is, what’s his ability to control the message? The information he gets on Russian hacking is going to come from people who have been around for 20 or 30 years. Is he going to change it before he goes to the Hill to testify? That’s going to get out in a leak.”
“And the last thing is, how do you control the directors of the intelligence agencies, the NSA particularly and the director of the CIA who will get out there in testimony and say stuff different than what Grenell says,” he added. “The system here is going to be interesting. I think it’ll undercut the choice for DNI.”
Watch below:
2020 Election
Despite his claims, Bloomberg didn’t disclose taxes as NYC mayor — and I have the receipts
Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg lied on Wednesday night when he said during the Democratic debate in Las Vegas that he had "put out" his "tax return every year for 12 years in City Hall."
This article was originally published by InsiderNJ.
2020 Election
Intel given to Trump ‘revolves around his feelings’ and not facts: NYT’s Haberman
Appearing on CNN's "New Day," on Friday morning, New York Times correspondents Maggie Haberman revealed that the Donald Trump White House "revolves around the president's feelings," and that he is particularly "triggered" by any mention of Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA)."
Speaking with hosts Alisyn Camerota, John Berman and CNN regular Dana Bash, Haberman addressed her own report that the president was furious about intelligence officials revealing that the Russians are actively involved in seeing his re-election in 2020.
"The president does not want to hear information about Russia and election interference," the White House correspondent began. "He, according to a number of aides, sees this as an asterisk on his election from 2016 and he does not want to hear this is potentially happening again."
2020 Election
Bernie Sanders says Trump would chew Bloomberg up ‘and spit him out’ in a presidential debate
Sen. Bernie Sanders said in a CBS "60 Minutes" interview set to air Sunday that Michael Bloomberg's performance in the Democratic presidential debate Wednesday night showed that President Donald Trump would make easy work of the former New York City mayor in a general election debate.
Sanders, a Democratic presidential candidate, told Anderson Cooper that he was surprised by Bloomberg's apparent lack of preparation and inability to address concerns about his record as a mayor and a businessman. "And if that's what happened in a Democratic debate," Sanders said, "I think it's quite likely that Trump will chew him up and spit him out."