Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s latest healthcare push would be a massive gift to Silicon Valley — and could destroy your privacy rights

Published

1 min ago

on

The tech industry and Silicon Valley have been lobbying the Trump Administration for policy changes that, they argue, would make it easier for patients in the U.S. to download their medical records onto their smartphones. But this change, journalists Arius Tahir and Adam Cancryn report in Politico, has privacy advocates worried that the privacy of millions of patients could be seriously compromised.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If proposed policy changes go through, patients would be able to download their health records onto their smartphones and direct it to apps of their choice,” Tahir and Cancryn explain. “But there’s a major privacy pitfall: as soon as those records leave the software system of the doctor or hospital, they are no longer protected by HIPAA, the landmark medical privacy law.”

HIPAA stands for the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996.

The changes that Silicon Valley has been pushing for, according to Tahir and Cancryn, “might allow for unprecedented convenience, letting patients more easily share data for a second opinion or enabling a researcher to find participants for a clinical trial. But it also opens up a Wild West of data sharing on the most intimate health care details for millions of Americans. ”

White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner has been a major proponent of the proposed change, which Tahir and Cancryn note could “upend the health technology sector and generate a windfall for Silicon Valley giants and startups alike.” But Epic, known for health care software, has been expressing privacy concerns and filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

“Central to Epic’s argument are privacy fears,” Tahir and Cancryn observe. “And privacy and consumer advocates, hospitals and health systems are divided. Some agree the privacy challenges haven’t been thought through; others believe Epic is opportunistically trying to protect its market dominance.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Politico reporters, “Privacy hawks see an ironic threat: giving patients more control over their health data will ultimately result in them losing that very control. Once data is shared, privacy restrictions become looser, supercharging a burgeoning industry built on vacuuming up and reselling Americans’ medical information.”

Jeff Chester, executive director of the Center for Digital Democracy, told Politico, “This is not about interoperability; this is about having access to data. The health data is going to give them insights into many other aspects of your life.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Ex-lawmaker ‘spooked’ by Trump’s pick to head intel agencies: ‘This creates an enormous risk to our country’

Published

6 mins ago

on

February 24, 2020

By

A former Democratic congresswoman was "spooked" by President Donald Trump's choice for acting director of national intelligence -- a position she helped create after 9/11.

Trump tapped German ambassador Richard Grenell -- who has no background in intelligence -- to oversee U.S. spy agencies, and former congresswoman Jane Harman warned in a New York Times column that his inexperience would endanger national security.

"With acting cabinet secretaries everywhere, the Departments of Homeland Security and State hollowed out, and the recent departure of high-profile, nonpolitical appointees on the National Security Council staff," Harman wrote, "the judgment and experience about who wants to attack us and where is basically gone. This creates an enormous risk to our country."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump says the ‘Stock Market starting to look very good’ — after the worst investor panic in 2 years

Published

19 mins ago

on

February 24, 2020

By

President Donald Trump boasted about the state of economy Monday afternoon, not even an hour after the markets closed on the worst day of investor panic in two years.

The S&P 500 lost 3.3 percent as fears about the spreading coronavirus outbreak spiked, and the Dow Jones tumbled 1,000 points. It was the worst decline since February 2018, CNN reported.

Analysts broadly agreed that the sudden stock market plunge was a result of the emerging coronavirus pandemic, which started in China but has spread to Italy, South Korea and elsewhere, triggering expectations that it could be harder to contain than had been hoped.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘The FBI is trying to set me up’: House investigators fight for evidence from man implicated in Ukraine scheme

Published

22 mins ago

on

February 24, 2020

By

GOP congressional candidate Robert Hyde has lashed out at the House Foreign Affairs Committee as it continues to seek evidence of his involvement in the Ukraine scandal, particularly in the ouster and potential surveillance of Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, according to a new NBC News report.

Yovanovitch was pushed out of her position as the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine after a campaign spearheaded by Rudy Giuliani, Lev Parnas, and potentially others. Giuliani has said that he needed Yovanovitch "out of the way" as he tried to get Ukraine to announce investigations into perceived political enemies of President Donald Trump. As part of the investigation into the scandal, texts emerged between Hyde and Parnas, an associate of Giuliani, appearing to indicate that Yovanovitch was under some kind of surveillance. Hyde has said the texts were a joke.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image