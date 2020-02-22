Trump’s NSA Robert O’Brien blasted for ‘weaponizing’ classified intel against Bernie Sanders as Nevada caucuses

President Donald Trump’s National Security Advisor was blasted online on Saturday for a smear against Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) while Nevada Democrats were caucusing to choose the DNC’s 2020 presidential nominee.

Josh Dawsey, White House reporter for The Washington Post, broke news on Saturday about what Robert O’Brien said in an interview to air on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

National security adviser Robert O'Brien tells ABC in interview to air tomorrow that he hasn't seen any evidence of Russia seeking to help Trump. Asked whether Russia might be helping Sanders, he says reports could be credible. "That's no surprise. He honeymooned in Moscow." — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) February 22, 2020

O’Brien was quickly criticized for his comments. Here is some of what people were saying:

It is disgraceful for the national security advisor to lie about intelligence and spin it into a partisan attack. Trump will use the full weight of the intelligence community to try and win this election. https://t.co/aDu0uGWGmK — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) February 22, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump doesn't have advisers anymore, only enablers. — Cam Kay (@canmore2018) February 22, 2020

The next phase is starting and it's scary. — JeriB (@knittingamma) February 22, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I'm sorry. THIS is not a security advisor response. This is a Trump edict. The facts have been shredded. — Patriot🇺🇸Citizenmdg (@Clancy_Dew) February 22, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

So even the NSA is just a campaign hack for Trump now — Mark Gray (@rich29uk) February 22, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Such a good little Trump soldier. — Paul 👻 (@pablo_honey1) February 22, 2020

Aaaand, the ruse is over before it begins. O'Brien is no national security advisor. He's just a Trump schill & our nation is less safe as a result. — Jeff Meyer (@meyerjef) February 22, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Can anyone really trust anything trumps installed cronies have to offer anymore? — James Lewis (@jlewis019) February 22, 2020

Such an odd talking point. Yes, Bernie Sanders celebrated his honeymoon in Russia. But if you think that matters, wouldn’t you point out that President Trump hosted the Miss Universe pageant there in 2013 and has sought to build a Trump Tower in Moscow? https://t.co/zp7I9HHI4V — Shelby Holliday (@shelbyholliday) February 22, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I know the Trumpsters think they are being terribly clever here. But this only amplifies that Sanders directly condemned any interference while Trump can't even muster the gentlest criticism of Putin. The contrast is really something… https://t.co/dq02sXikNn — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) February 22, 2020

politicization of US intel agencies kicking into high gear with eight months to go https://t.co/g7A8xfrYdz — rat king (@MikeIsaac) February 22, 2020

Yes Sanders honeymooned in Moscow as opposed to Trump who held a beauty pageant in Moscow, took money from Moscow investors, hired aides linked to Moscow, heaped praise on Putin, and publicly asked Russia to get his opponent’s emails in the midst of the 2016 election campaign. https://t.co/4uThdP4GB3 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 22, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

To keep your job in the Trump administration you have to act like a partisan hack even in jobs that were not traditionally held by hacks. Grenell will fit right in with O’Brien and Pompeo. https://t.co/ASgriIKMXm — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) February 22, 2020

This NSA may not know much about foreign policy but he certainly knows how to deliver talking points written by his boss. https://t.co/hdUkrTyYIc — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) February 22, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

This will get worse. Using intelligence agencies to attack Democratic rivals. Also, has Trump ever admitted Russia interfered? Criticized Putin? Nope? Thought so. https://t.co/LuINoUFH5f — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) February 22, 2020

Weird, because Robert O'Brien said in 2016 during the primaries that Trump had a "bromance" with Putin and that Trump played up, "how chummy he will be with Vladimir Putin if he is elected."https://t.co/hR7JRvURzA — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) February 22, 2020