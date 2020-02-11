Quantcast
‘Trying to make up for removing Vindman?’ Trump’s photo op with Tuskegee airman backfires

3 mins ago

The White House announced the promotion of Tuskegee Airman Charles McGee to brigadier general — and unleashed another round of fury over Rush Limbaugh getting awarded the Medal of Freedom.

Trump announced the promotion, which had been approved by Congress in December, during last week’s State of the Union address, when he also awarded the presidential medal to the right-wing talk show host.

