‘Trying to make up for removing Vindman?’ Trump’s photo op with Tuskegee airman backfires

The White House announced the promotion of Tuskegee Airman Charles McGee to brigadier general — and unleashed another round of fury over Rush Limbaugh getting awarded the Medal of Freedom.

Trump announced the promotion, which had been approved by Congress in December, during last week’s State of the Union address, when he also awarded the presidential medal to the right-wing talk show host.

The White House tweeted out a photo of Trump standing alongside McGee, among the last survivors of the famed group of African-American air corps personnel whose valor helped speed racial integration in the military after World War II.

President @realDonaldTrump promoted Charles McGee, one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen, to Brigadier General! pic.twitter.com/9bzPzjr82D — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 11, 2020

But that wasn’t enough to wash away the stain of granting Limbaugh the nation’s highest civilian honor.

Incorrect. The promotion took an act of Congress. The President does not control officer commissions or promotions. https://t.co/HTJvis2HHD — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) February 11, 2020

But gave a medal to a racist supporter… — Susan (@redwitch497) February 11, 2020

Using Props now thats a desperate strategy — 💬Realistically Speaking⁉️ (@Darrin47491882) February 11, 2020

And he’s going to use this OBVIOUS gimmick for more propaganda. — Shaun McCarron 🌎 (@DemandFactsNow) February 11, 2020

Still not gonna forget all of the crappy stuff you're doing. — roosevelt hal (@HalRoosevelt) February 11, 2020

You forgot to mention that this only happened because Sen. Chris Van Hollen and Rep. Anthony Brown (both DEMOCRATS) introduced legislation to make this honorary promotion happen. This was NOT the President's idea. — Phineas "Facts Matter" Delgado (@PhineasDelgado) February 11, 2020

The @WhiteHouse twitter account should be an apolitical source for correct information. Please feel free to retweet when your FACTS are correct and DO NOT tweet incorrect information. Thank you. — Stephen Elpop (@ElpopGolf) February 11, 2020

And gave Limbaugh, one of world’s loudest racists, a Presidential Medal of Freedom right in front of him. Such a huge slap in the face to an incredible hero. — BirdResQR 🦉🐾🦝 (@JennyCaldwell) February 11, 2020

Can Trump even explain what the Tuskegee Airmen did? Doubtful. #IMPOTUS — LBMarkMark (@LBmarkella) February 11, 2020

Shame he hasn’t honoured Purple Heart awarded Lt Col Vindman with anything other than the sack for telling the truth. — YoursTruly (@Rush2Deborah) February 11, 2020

So what. Trying to make up for removing Vindnan? Another staged event? Trump is a no good, traitorous, lousy lying criminal. Always impeached. Soon to be greatly defeated. I feel sorry for the airman. Another pawn in Trumps end game. — Stop the madness. (True Blue) ❄️ RESISTANCE ❄️ (@KueAndi) February 11, 2020

Trump ridiculed an American hero for wearing his dress uniform to the house inquiry. He is active duty military. Trump dressed this inactive hero in military costume to use as a prop in his reality show previously known as the SOTU. — Steve Gladfelter (@doodah2942) February 11, 2020

Congress did that, he's just stealing the spotlight for it. Kinda like when Trump stole a seat on a dias for a Children's Hospital grand opening when Trump gave no money at all.

He took the seat of a man who donated and expended much effort. — JES (@1liners) February 11, 2020

