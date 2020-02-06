‘Two words moron’: Trump doused in mockery for boasting ‘total acquittal’ is the ‘most gorgeous word’

President Donald Trump claimed “total acquittal” in his impeachment trial, saying the phrase was the most beautiful word he’d ever heard.

The president gloated about skating past impeachment and removal in the Republican-dominated Senate, and claimed that his impeachment trial ended with an exoneration.

“They brought me to the final stages of impeachment,” Trump told a gathering of GOP allies. “But now we have that gorgeous word, I never thought a word would sound so good. It’s called total acquittal, total acquittal.”

Twitter users were quick to point out that was actually two words, and he was still impeached.

“Total acquittal” is two words, not one. And don’t understand, Mr. President, how you can add that adjective when nearly half of the Senate voted the opposite way. — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) February 6, 2020

Trump says the “most gorgeous word” is “total acquittal.” Those are two words. — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) February 6, 2020

Trump was impeached. Despite his delusional claims to the contrary, he did not get “total acquittal.” He still stands impeached. — JackiSchechner (@JackiSchechner) February 6, 2020

Total acquittal my ass @realDonaldTrump what kind of fucking drugs are you on today??? — Michelle Eveleth (@mchellewith3) February 6, 2020

Trump just called the result of his impeachment “total acquittal.” But if he had faced an actual criminal jury, as regular defendants would face, a vote of 52-48 would not be called an “acquittal.” It would be called a hung jury, and the government could try the case again. — David Halperin (@DaHalperin) February 6, 2020

We come to that goregeous word. I never thought I would hear such a gorgeous word. Total acquittal. That 2 words, moron. — ginny (@gc4ginger) February 6, 2020

OJ also had total acquittal but everybody knows the truth. pic.twitter.com/ONHmvqsRyx — Rob K (@Canadastrong99) February 6, 2020

One Word: Total Acquittal https://t.co/j3l9SfMxJ6 — Andrew Jerell Jones (@sluggahjells) February 6, 2020

Total Acquittal* is a synonym for Impeached Forever. — Leslie on a Pike 🐠 (@Leslieoo7) February 6, 2020

If I heard that correctly, “totalacquittal” is a new word. CNN — Charlie Currie (@CharlesRCurrie1) February 6, 2020

“Total acquittal” sounds as stupid as “very unique.”

P.S. acquittal does not equal innocent. — Margie Delez (@Kneady144) February 6, 2020

This “Total Acquittal” speech is full-on terrifying. — Patrick Tillmann (@kingcutie) February 6, 2020