‘Two words moron’: Trump doused in mockery for boasting ‘total acquittal’ is the ‘most gorgeous word’

Published

8 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump claimed “total acquittal” in his impeachment trial, saying the phrase was the most beautiful word he’d ever heard.

The president gloated about skating past impeachment and removal in the Republican-dominated Senate, and claimed that his impeachment trial ended with an exoneration.

“They brought me to the final stages of impeachment,” Trump told a gathering of GOP allies. “But now we have that gorgeous word, I never thought a word would sound so good. It’s called total acquittal, total acquittal.”

Twitter users were quick to point out that was actually two words, and he was still impeached.

History shows Trump’s house of cards will eventually fall — and reality itself will get the last word

Published

51 mins ago

on

February 6, 2020

By

Trump has overlearned one life lesson: Impulse trumps deliberation. There have been gaps in its success but overall, it has worked beautifully. His impulsivity now reliably outwits any wit.

He just learned that lesson again with his impeachment acquittal, another spin and win for the great Trump impulse machine. He’s on a roll, so what will he do?

If you were suddenly dropped into Trump’s shoes, you might remember that you have to reign yourself in since the world is no longer doing much reigning. But then you haven’t overlearned Donald’s one life lesson.

No, Trump will take this as conclusive affirmation that he’ll never again need impulse-control –goodbye and good riddance. Trump’s impulses always trump deliberation.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Lawyers, liars and Trump on trial: Bill Moyers explains how the Republican cover-up puts America on extremely dangerous grounds

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 6, 2020

By

With the impeachment and trial of Donald Trump about to end in the President’s arranged acquittal by his own party, Bill Moyers called up Steven Harper for a critique of the final showdown in the Senate. Harper graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Northwestern University and magna cum laude from Harvard Law School (where one of his professors was Alan Dershowitz). For 30 years prior to his retirement, he was a litigator at Kirkland & Ellis LLP and recognized as one of The Best Lawyers in America.

He now teaches as an adjunct professor at Northwestern University Law School and is the author of four books, including The Lawyer Bubble — A Profession in Crisis and Crossing Hoffa: A Teamster’s Story, chosen as “Best Book of the Year” by the Chicago Tribune. With his daughter, Emma S. Harper, he created “The Trump-Russia Timeline” which launched at BillMoyers.com, where it became the definitive resource for working journalists, and now appears online at Just Security and Dan Rather’s News & Guts.

Continue Reading
 
 