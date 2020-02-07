UK ditches flags for Prince Andrew’s birthday
The British government said Thursday it had changed the policy of flying flags on royal birthdays, with local authorities no longer required to raise the Union Flag for scandal-hit Prince Andrew.
Officials earlier said they were considering how the policy applied “in changing circumstances, such as when members of the royal family step back from their duties”, according to a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
The government later said it would be advising councils “that there is no requirement to fly flags on the 19th February following the decision by the Duke of York to step back from public duties for the foreseeable future”.
The Sun newspaper had published a leaked email sent to local authorities reminding them to fly the British flag for Andrew’s 60th birthday on February 19.
It came just weeks after Queen Elizabeth II’s second son withdrew from public life and royal duties after a disastrous television interview defending his friendship with the late US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Flying flags on government buildings in his honour “would be wholly inappropriate”, opposition Labour lawmaker Wes Streeting told The Sun daily.
Johnson’s spokesman said the email, sent by a civil servant in the local government ministry, was an “administrative email about long-standing policy”.
He said discussions were under way between the ministry and the Royal Household about a change.
Designated days for flying the British flag on UK government buildings include the birthdays of Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip, their wedding day, the birthdays of their four children and of their grandson Prince William and his wife Kate.
Andrew has strenuously denied claims he had sex with a 17-year-old girl procured by Epstein, a financier found dead in prison last August while awaiting charges of trafficking minors.
But there was a public outcry after the prince gave a BBC interview last November, where he failed to explain adequately why he did not cut off ties with his friend earlier than he did, or to express much empathy with Epstein’s alleged victims.
A US prosecutor last month said Andrew had provided “zero cooperation” to the investigation into Epstein’s activities.
2020 Election
Republican governor bucks party and calls for Trump ouster: ‘He abused his position’
According to a report from Time, the Republican governor of Vermont has called for the ouster of Donald Trump going against the wishes of party leaders who have fallen in line behind the president and acquitted him following an impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate.
The report states that Vermont Gov. Phil Scot was asked about Trump's acquittal in a press conference on Thursday and told reporters, "If they’d taken more testimony, maybe they’d have had more information and maybe other senators would have acted appropriately."
2020 Election
Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg wrestle over who ‘won’ Iowa
It was billed as a victory speech, but Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont was still cranky. He was here to tell the press that he had won the Iowa caucuses, but also that his victory there was still being denied.
"More Iowans came out on caucus night to support our candidacy than the candidacy of anyone else," he told a crowd of reporters gathered at his New Hampshire campaign's headquarters in Manchester. "And when 6,000 more people come out for you in an election than your nearest opponent, we here in northern New England call that a victory."
He didn't mention that opponent by name, but he clearly had in mind Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana. Buttigieg had pulled an unexpectedly high number of votes from caucus-goers in the Hawkeye State last week, putting the upstart candidate just slightly ahead of Sanders in the race for state delegates. (Although as Sanders said, he got more first-preference votes.)
Botswana to start auctions of elephant hunting licences
Botswana on Friday will hold its first major auction for trophy elephant hunting quotas since controversially scrapping a hunting ban last year, a wildlife official said.
President Mokgweetsi Masisi's government in May revoked a moratorium, just a year after he succeeded Ian Khama, an avid environmentalist, who introduced a blanket ban in 2014 to reverse a decline in the population of wild animals.
Masisi fended off criticism of his government's decision, saying the move would not threaten the elephant population.
The government will issue seven hunting "packages" of 10 elephants each, confined to "controlled hunting areas", a wildlife spokeswoman Alice Mmolawa told AFP on Thursday.