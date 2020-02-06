Quantcast
Ukraine’s president urged by aide to offer Trump Tower Kyiv during July 25 call: Zelensky adviser

Ukraine’s president was urged by an aide to offer President Donald Trump an opportunity to build a high-rise tower in Kyiv ahead of their infamous July 25 phone call.

An advisor to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said they were deeply relieved the impeachment saga was over, but he said the evidence could have been even worse against Trump if another aide’s suggestion to offer an opportunity to build Trump Tower Kyiv had been heeded, reported The Daily Beast.

“Imagine if that were also part of that call,” said Igor Novikov, an adviser to Zelensky. “Can you just imagine how that would have played out?”

A similar offer from Russia became a focus of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, but Ukrainian officials are glad to move on from their role in the impeachment inquiry.

“It definitely was stressful,” Novikov said. “It was literally 24/7 of reading the news, analyzing the news, talking to people, and strategic sessions in the middle of the night. The key to this — and I think we succeeded — was to be on top of the situation.”


