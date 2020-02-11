Ukrainian president fires chief of staff — and replaces him with man who directly negotiated with Giuliani

The New York Times reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has fired his chief of staff and replaced him with a man who negotiated directly last year with Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani.

According to the Times, Zelensky this week ousted chief of staff Andriy Bohdan, whose appointment was opposed by Giuliani, and replaced him with Andriy Yermak, a foreign policy adviser who negotiated with Giuliani last year and who has “sought to maintain good ties with the Trump administration.”

Despite Yermak’s role in negotiating with Giuliani in his quest to get the Ukrainian government to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, his appointment might not have anything to do with Ukraine’s relationship with America.

“The shake-up appears to have more to do with Ukraine’s internal workings,” reports the Times. “Specifically, a growing clash between Mr. Zelensky’s administration and Mr. Kolomoisky, a billionaire with oil, television and real estate holdings who was implicated in a major banking scandal” and who has ties to outgoing chief of staff Bohdan.