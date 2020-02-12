‘Ultimate grifter’ Sean Spicer doused in mockery for selling Valentine’s Day messages for $199

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer is offering a special on Valentine’s Day messages — and social media users howled with laughter.

Spicer, like his successor Anthony Scaramucci, records personalized messages through the Cameo website, and he announced on his Instagram page that he’s cutting his regular $400 rates in half this month.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Hey guys, it’s Sean Spicer with an amazing deal,” Spicer said. “This month, for the entire month of February, my videos that normally cost $400– over 50 percent off — $199 is going to give you the best Valentine’s Day gift ever. What way to say, ‘I love you, I’m thinking of you,’ this Valentine’s Day than a video from me?”

The White House official-turned-“Dancing With The Stars” contestant-turned low-budget pitchman was quickly doused in mockery.

Dear @seanspicer you’re a disgrace please go away thank you — This Friggin Guy (@eyhowudoin) February 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Hey, I’d bet Sean Spicer will lie about the size of your dick for you to a woman you’re stalking. https://t.co/V2OCvkYNSs — Sham Trial Sham President (@flemking) February 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Sean Spicer: press secretary of my heart™ — Burning Skies (@SnowInTheAir) February 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

And it will be the largest Valentine’s Day Message – period! @seanspicer 🤣 https://t.co/GGQOi4bXt7 — Jim Lyons 🇺🇸🎸🇬🇧 🇫🇷 (@jpclyons) February 12, 2020

“I’m Sean Spicer…and everything Trump touches dies.” — Derek Carpenter (@djc203) February 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Apparently all the trump stooges like Sean Spicer, Omarosa & tabitha Lauren are selling videos online. I’m sure the feeble-minded MAGA folks will make a purchase. — Alaine Miranda (@mirandalright) February 12, 2020

@seanspicer, the ultimate grifter — Jake Masters (@Jake_Masterz) February 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Is getting a message from Sean Spicer somehow romantic for someone??? Yikes. — William D. Adler (@williamadler78) February 12, 2020

Or the cost of one Sean Spicer video. You decide what means more to your family. https://t.co/vHZMlWLhLE — Josh Schwerin (@JoshSchwerin) February 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

No woman ever: I want a puggy liar to record a Valentine’s Day Message for me. Sean Spicer: I’ll do that for less than $200. — cartee (@cartee) February 12, 2020

This seems like a better deal. And if it doesn’t have to be your ex, seems like we could all throw $5 at this great zoo and feed cockroach Sean Spicer to the animals over and over again. https://t.co/o6GiFJrirV — Jennifer Waisath Harris🧂 (@jwharris) February 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT