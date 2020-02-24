University of Michigan officials knew about sexual misconduct allegations — but didn’t act in 3 incidents
DETROIT — Faculty members at the University of Michigan raised concerns during the hiring process of a noted opera singer in 2015, going so far as to wonder who was going to tell him to keep his hands off male students, according to depositions included in court filings.The previously unreported depositions, included in a mid-January lawsuit filing in U.S. District Court in Detroit, detail how faculty raised issues as singer David Daniels was being brought to Ann Arbor. Years after his hiring, an internal U-M investigation found in 2018 that Daniels had sexually harassed more than 20 students,…
Trump’s latest healthcare push would be a massive gift to Silicon Valley — and could destroy your privacy rights
The tech industry and Silicon Valley have been lobbying the Trump Administration for policy changes that, they argue, would make it easier for patients in the U.S. to download their medical records onto their smartphones. But this change, journalists Arius Tahir and Adam Cancryn report in Politico, has privacy advocates worried that the privacy of millions of patients could be seriously compromised.
“If proposed policy changes go through, patients would be able to download their health records onto their smartphones and direct it to apps of their choice,” Tahir and Cancryn explain. “But there’s a major privacy pitfall: as soon as those records leave the software system of the doctor or hospital, they are no longer protected by HIPAA, the landmark medical privacy law.”
Ex-lawmaker ‘spooked’ by Trump’s pick to head intel agencies: ‘This creates an enormous risk to our country’
A former Democratic congresswoman was "spooked" by President Donald Trump's choice for acting director of national intelligence -- a position she helped create after 9/11.
Trump tapped German ambassador Richard Grenell -- who has no background in intelligence -- to oversee U.S. spy agencies, and former congresswoman Jane Harman warned in a New York Times column that his inexperience would endanger national security.
"With acting cabinet secretaries everywhere, the Departments of Homeland Security and State hollowed out, and the recent departure of high-profile, nonpolitical appointees on the National Security Council staff," Harman wrote, "the judgment and experience about who wants to attack us and where is basically gone. This creates an enormous risk to our country."