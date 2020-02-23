Quantcast
Connect with us

US intelligence briefer exaggerated the assessment of Russia in 2020 election: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) came out over the weekend to say that the information he was given about the Russian involvement in the 2020 election wasn’t as severe as reports made it out to be. Now there are reports that the intelligence briefer overstated the involvement.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to CNN, “the U.S. intelligence community has assessed that Russia is interfering in the 2020 election and has separately assessed that Russia views [President Donald] Trump as a leader they can work with. But the U.S. does not have evidence that Russia’s interference this cycle is aimed at reelecting Trump, the officials said.”

The problem, however, is that Russia absolutely is involved in the U.S. election in 2020, but they aren’t all-in for Trump just yet.

“The intelligence doesn’t say that,” CNN cited a senior national security official. “A more reasonable interpretation of the intelligence is not that they have a preference; it’s a step short of that. It’s more that they understand the President is someone they can work with, he’s a dealmaker.”

There is a concern that crying-wolf will undermine the intelligence about Russia when it inevitably becomes clear what Russia’s involvement is. Being wrong about the seriousness of Russia’s involvement also can contribute to Trump’s ongoing claims that Russia wasn’t involved in 2016 and isn’t involved at all now.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the full report from CNN.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

US intelligence briefer exaggerated the assessment of Russia in 2020 election

Published

1 min ago

on

February 23, 2020

By

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) came out over the weekend to say that the information he was given about the Russian involvement in the 2020 election wasn't as severe as reports made it out to be. Now there are reports that the intelligence briefer overstated the involvement.

https://twitter.com/RepAdamSchiff/status/1231268977558654976

According to CNN, "the U.S. intelligence community has assessed that Russia is interfering in the 2020 election and has separately assessed that Russia views [President Donald] Trump as a leader they can work with. But the U.S. does not have evidence that Russia's interference this cycle is aimed at reelecting Trump, the officials said."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

If Democrats fight right-wing ‘fake news’ fire with fire, we all lose

Published

47 mins ago

on

February 23, 2020

By

Democrats are increasingly worried about losing the 2020 presidential election to Donald Trump. The party is in seeming disarray from the botched Iowa caucuses and the failure of an "electable" frontrunner to emerge early in the primary season. Trump's fundraising and digital operations are humming, buoyed in part by his acquittal at the Senate trial which refused to remove him from office for soliciting foreign interference in the 2020 elections and obstructing the House's investigation of it.

This article first appeared in Salon.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Soledad O’Brien shames 1980 ‘Miracle on Ice’ hockey team for photo-op with Trump while wearing MAGA hats

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 23, 2020

By

In an early Sunday morning tweet, award-winning journalist Soledad O'Brien expressed her dismay with members of the 1980 Gold Medal-winning Olympic hockey team for celebrating their historic win over the then-Soviet Union -- dubbed the "Miracle on Ice" -- with Donald Trump while wearing "Make America Great Again" hats.

According to O'Brien, seeing them hand Trump a photo-op filled her with "disappointment."

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, " Ugh.... so disappointed by the @1980MiracleTeam . I loved watching that game as a kid with my dad. Loved watching the movie with my kids. To see them on a stage, in maga hats—kinda crushing I have to say."

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image