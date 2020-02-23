US intelligence briefer exaggerated the assessment of Russia in 2020 election: report

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) came out over the weekend to say that the information he was given about the Russian involvement in the 2020 election wasn’t as severe as reports made it out to be. Now there are reports that the intelligence briefer overstated the involvement.

Mr. President, I didn’t say that. But if you wish to quote me, quote this: ”The only thing Americans despise more than foreign actors trying to affect the vote is a president unwilling to do anything to stop it.” Americans decide American elections. https://t.co/LEbVzb39Jf — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 22, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

According to CNN, “the U.S. intelligence community has assessed that Russia is interfering in the 2020 election and has separately assessed that Russia views [President Donald] Trump as a leader they can work with. But the U.S. does not have evidence that Russia’s interference this cycle is aimed at reelecting Trump, the officials said.”

The problem, however, is that Russia absolutely is involved in the U.S. election in 2020, but they aren’t all-in for Trump just yet.

“The intelligence doesn’t say that,” CNN cited a senior national security official. “A more reasonable interpretation of the intelligence is not that they have a preference; it’s a step short of that. It’s more that they understand the President is someone they can work with, he’s a dealmaker.”

There is a concern that crying-wolf will undermine the intelligence about Russia when it inevitably becomes clear what Russia’s involvement is. Being wrong about the seriousness of Russia’s involvement also can contribute to Trump’s ongoing claims that Russia wasn’t involved in 2016 and isn’t involved at all now.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the full report from CNN.