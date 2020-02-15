CNN’s Van Jones schools HBO ‘Real Time’ panel on how media should cover Trump now to avoid the mistakes of 2016
On the “Overtime” segment of HBO’s “Real Time,’ CNN contributor Van Jones explained to the panel and host Bill Maher that the media is still doing a terrible job covering Donald Trump — and then had some advice for the press at large on how to break the chain of continually pushing the president’s narrative each day.
Reacting to a viewer’s question about the mistakes of the media breathlessly covering Trump’s every utterance in 2016, Jones called for a brief moratorium.
“From the very beginning we fell into a particular kind of trap that we don’t want to normalize him,” Jones explained. “So anything he does that is outside the norm we are going to react to aggressively. Well, he loves that, so he knows we’re going to respond.”
“I sometimes wonder, what if we had a week where, no matter what you do, we won’t cover you, and just, like, cover other stuff,” he continued to applause from the studio audience.
“It couldn’t work any worse,” he added.
Watch below:
2020 Election
CNN’s Van Jones schools HBO ‘Real Time’ panel on how media should cover Trump now to avoid the mistakes of 2016
On the "Overtime" segment of HBO's "Real Time,' CNN contributor Van Jones explained to the panel and host Bill Maher that the media is still doing a terrible job covering Donald Trump -- and then had some advice for the press at large on how to break the chain of continually pushing the president's narrative each day.
Reacting to a viewer's question about the mistakes of the media breathlessly covering Trump's every utterance in 2016, Jones called for a brief moratorium.
"From the very beginning we fell into a particular kind of trap that we don't want to normalize him," Jones explained. "So anything he does that is outside the norm we are going to react to aggressively. Well, he loves that, so he knows we're going to respond."
2020 Election
Columnist explains why Barr’s defense of his corruption is actually so ‘damning’ — and what Democrats should do now
Attorney General Bill Barr has been attempting to do some damage control in response to the Roger Stone scandal, which emerged after the top Department of Justice officials intervened to reduce a sentencing recommendation for the veteran GOP operative after President Donald Trump posted an angry tweet.
But journalist Greg Sargent, in his Washington Post column on Friday, explains why Barr’s efforts at damage control are only making the attorney general look worse.
2020 Election
Trump to ‘take a lap’ at Daytona 500 while being driven in the presidential limousine: reports
The president of the United States wants to be driven around the Daytona 500 race track in the presidential limousine on Sunday.
During the NASCAR race, finishing drivers will complete 200 laps around the 2.5 mile-long track.
The news was reported by Fox News chief White House correspondent John Roberts.
https://twitter.com/johnrobertsFox/status/1228497773026258944
Trump's 2020 reelection campaign announced on Friday that they were paying for an airplane with a Trump banner to circle the track.
“NASCAR fans are patriots who support the President in huge numbers, so we definitely wanted to communicate directly with them about Keeping America Great during the Great American Race," campaign manager Brad Pascale argued.