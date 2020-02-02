‘Vapid propaganda’: Fox Sports faces fan backlash after Sean Hannity segment ‘ruins’ Super Bowl

Ahead of the Superbowl Sunday, President Donald Trump sat down with Fox News for what some are calling a propaganda interview filled with lies.

Aside from Trump saying he stopped the coronavirus, his interview was littered with lies, Twitter users said. And it was the last thing they wanted to see before the big game.

Many sports fans were frustrated with the fact that their sports was being polluted with politics on a day that is supposed to be about anything but politics.

You can see Super Bowl viewers unleash their anger on Fox Sports and Fox below:

Dear @FOXSports @FoxNews

I don't care about the Trump interview. All I want is a national anthem that is sung decently, a great halftime show, funny commercials and a great game amongst friends and family.

Thank you. — James Brumfield (@infinityj112) February 2, 2020

@FOXSports, I just saw @seanhannity & @realDonaldTrump. The interview was incredibly bias & further tainted by trump’s biggest fan & conspirator. I will say Fox, if you ever lose football, I will never watch your station again. — WLHearns, MST, MBA (@WLHEARNS) February 2, 2020

Thank you, @FOXSports, for treating America to that few minutes of Donald Trump's bunkum. I'd say it was childish, but most of the kids my son's age are far more well-spoken than that. And he's 10. — W.W. McClyde (@WWMcClyde) February 2, 2020

@FOXSports letting trump cry about his victimization and flat out lie to America during pregame was truly pathetic for you. Don’t politicize this day!!! — Kevin (@kdvector) February 2, 2020

@FOXSports thank you Jerks, for screwing up my glorious Super Bowl prep with your Trump Hannity interview. I immediately went to NFL network. And we are a Nielsen family. You suck. — Michele Michaels (@DVEMichele) February 2, 2020

🏈 I like Fox Sports because they have the best people and they usually keep politics out.

They damn sure snuck in a Trump/Hannity interview in 😡. My 📺 was off for a half hour. — Rut-ro! 💀 (@RisingRutro) February 2, 2020

For those curious, I got home AFTER the live dick-sucking with Sean Hannity. Which means the only cringe I’ve seen today came from Pitbull and from seeing Roman and Sasha shill Pizza Hut with the Fox Sports crew. — Queer Werewolf Wrestler (not really) (@AuraOfAzure) February 2, 2020

@FOXSports, who was the genius who decided to give Trump airtime to whine and lie? Not watching ANY commercials or halftime show. Next year we will push for another network. I will NOT watch football on @FOXSports next year. #Resist. You just lost 1/2 your audience. — DougDavid (@DougDavid14) February 2, 2020

Is it safe to watch pregame or will Trump appear and I have to change the channel @FOXTV @FOXSports — Teresa Snyder (@TeresaSnyderPho) February 2, 2020

In terms of pure fox sports energy, I have to say trump brings something to the table. That something is shameless, empty volume and it’s welcome on this day — Meredith Wilson (@meredithwilsoon) February 2, 2020

I thought the same. And Hannity’s questions were provided by the administration simply to have Drump(f) an outlet to rant on each individual of the DEM party. Disgusting and a #ShameOnYou to #FOX affiliates using the most watched event as propaganda without spending Ad-$$’s — MAЯKETIN⅁360 (@MktgSolutionist) February 2, 2020

@FOXSports Stupid, offensive decision to run Trump interview during pregame. There’s no way that crap is staying on in my house. We’ll try tuning in at kickoff. You people are truly idiots. — Brian (@Kuyper626) February 2, 2020

Holy Hell…congrats Fox Sports for RUINING Super Bowl Sunday Pre-game events with the 'All Trump Temper-tantrum and name calling fest' you decided to air. IDIOTS! Thanks CBS for having great NBA games on to clear the slimy feeling away. — Team Ariel (@crystalgariano) February 2, 2020

I turned of FOX sports SB coverage because they showed an interview with Trump on FOX cable. I’m not watching it again until the SB starts. — Rich (@daly2me) February 2, 2020

BOYCOTT @FOXSports. Promoting Trump during your Super Bowl coverage is not only inappropriate but it ruined the mood of what is supposed to be a fun day. #BoycottFoxSports — James Carey (@Jim_Carey14) February 2, 2020

Oh, I thought it was going to be Hannity giving trump a handy… — K-Dogg (@K_Dogg59) February 2, 2020

What the hell were you thinking @FOXSports, you bring @realDonaldTrump to insult Democrats during the Super Bowl? Piss on Fox. Piss on Trump. And piss on his supporters! How about that?? No more Super Bowls for fox!! #SuperBowlLIV — Jason Hannigan #BoycottNRA 🌊🇺🇸 (@CaptinMoonlite) February 2, 2020

@FOXSports did you seriously put Sean Hannity and Trump on right before the Super bowl? That’s Bullshit! I had to change channels on 6 TV’s. — Mike Henning (@MikeHenning20) February 2, 2020

@FOXTV sucks the super bowl is on your network and for the pre game we get a Hannity Trump boo hoo I'm being treated so unfair BS cray baby I came to watch football not propaganda!!! — xzulas (@xzulas) February 2, 2020

I was enjoying a perfectly good Super Bowl pregame show, and I was blindsided! – an interview with Trump and Hannity talking about how unfair the Impeachment was. BOO FUCKING HOO! — Robert Caruso (@RobertCaruso72) February 2, 2020

I am BOYCOTTING ALL THINGS TRUMP AND HANNITY due to their lack of integrity and CONSTANT BS! Anyone care to join me? Maybe the lack of people watching will cost fox advertising dollars! Hit them where it hurts most, their wallet! https://t.co/RdVKYG2axf — Candace Regnart (@regnart_candace) February 2, 2020

Thanks Fox Sports. Like I really wanted to see Trump and Hannity’s lovefest before Super Bowl. 🤢🤮🤢🤮🤢 — Dan King (@dking911) February 2, 2020

The fact that @FOXSports @NFLonFOX is giving propaganda time to these wing nuts @seanhannity and Pres. #Trump during #SuperBowl pre-game makes me want to find something else to do with my day and evening. Can’t I get a break from the political madness anywhere? #SuperBowlLIV — Señor Fuego (@FuegoFeed) February 2, 2020

I'd rather get e coli from guacamole dip that view trump — Derk Not Alt-Right (@airINsd) February 2, 2020

How many other people changed the channel from #fox #FoxSports to #nflnetwork during Trump’s political “interview”? Please don’t taint #SuperBowlLIV. This is one of the few events Americans come together 🇺🇸 🏈 — John Wenke (@WenkeJohn) February 2, 2020

F'k @FOXSports @seanhannity @realDonaldTrump for ruining my Super Bowl Sunday! That wasn't an interview, but FOX and Hannity aren't news, their entertainment. Basically, that's what it looks like when 2 lying *ssholes have a conversation. — TrumanMan (@TrumanMan2) February 2, 2020

Since it’s Hannity I’m quite sure it wasn’t much of an interview of Trump but more of an ass kissing. — Ginger Davidson Keller 🌊💜 (@kellercali) February 2, 2020

Turned on Fox Sports for 5 seconds. Fricking Hannity interviewing the lying coward trump. Won’t be watching that channel anytime soon. On Super Bowl Sunday. trump said he wanted “State TV”. Guess he has it. It is called Fox — American Veteran (@amvetsupport) February 2, 2020

Super Bowl TV coverage is where the whole country can share a passion for sport together as one without the politics for once. Fox Pre show exec. Producer should be ashamed by the Hannity Trump interview . Disgusting @FOXSports — motodop (@motodop) February 2, 2020

Why did Trump just get a free commercial where we had to endure his idiotic comments?? Puts over half America in a bad mood! Epic fail! #FoxSports #SuperBowl2020 #SuperBowlLIV #FoxNews #trumpsuperbowl — ArmstrongUSA (@AnArmstrongYep) February 2, 2020

Why in the actual fuck are we being subjected to an interview of tRump with Sean "Hand Job" Hannity, on the FOX Sports Super Bowl Pre-game ?? And when Hannity mentions Elizabeth Warren….the PATHOLOGICAL LIAR says SHE CAN'T TELL THE TRUTH ??!! REALLY ??😂😂 — Don Polka (@DonPolka1) February 2, 2020