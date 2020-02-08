Vindman firing demonstrates all government officials are at the mercy of Trump’s ‘latest mood swing’: Ex-NSC official

On Friday, former National Security Council official Samantha Vinograd weighed in on the dismissal of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman — and warned that it is yet another sign of how the president’s short-term whims and vendettas are undermining America’s ability to conduct national security policy.

While we ask ourselves what kind of person – let alone what kind of President – feels the need to try to publicly humiliate a decorated a war hero, remember that the President's actions are about both punishment and deterrence. https://t.co/oO8ny2CNRT — Sam Vinograd (@sam_vinograd) February 7, 2020

Shortly after being acquitted by the Senate and getting a lifelong get out of jail free car from the GOP, the President fired two men who did nothing other than their jobs. He's punishing them for not lying or turning a blind eye to wrongdoing. — Sam Vinograd (@sam_vinograd) February 7, 2020

But he's also trying to deter others from speaking up through appropriate channels. Absent bosses who go to bat for their team – USG officials are at the mercy of the President's latest mood swing. — Sam Vinograd (@sam_vinograd) February 7, 2020

That will impact recruitment and retention, and it may also impact reporting Presidential abuse going forward. — Sam Vinograd (@sam_vinograd) February 7, 2020

The qualifications for WH jobs used to include policy experience and respect for the rule of law, now they're advertising that they want just the opposite. — Sam Vinograd (@sam_vinograd) February 7, 2020

Globally, other democracies have good reason to fear that the President is stacking his policy team with political surrogates rather than policy experts. That likely won't engender as close working relationships — Sam Vinograd (@sam_vinograd) February 7, 2020

For those Republican Senators who said Trump learned from impeachment – this is a clear as day data point that he did learn something and that something isn't good for our democracy. — Sam Vinograd (@sam_vinograd) February 7, 2020