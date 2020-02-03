WATCH: Iowa audience cheers as MNSBC’s Mika blasts ‘stone-cold idiot’ Trump

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” broadcast live from an Iowa coffee shop, where the customers cheered when host Mika Brzezinski roasted President Donald Trump for mixing up Missouri and Kansas.

The president congratulated Kansas in a tweet after the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl, but quickly deleted the post when thousands of other Twitter users pointed out the team was, in fact, based in Missouri.

“Hard not to feel really good for Andy Reid, for the Chiefs, and as the president of the United States said, the great state of Kansas,” said host Joe Scarborough, as the crowd laughed. “Now, of course, this team is not in Kansas. You say Kansas, I say Missouri. You know? You talk to Putin, I start to worry. Tomato, tomahto, let’s call the whole thing off.”

“Who doesn’t know red state America,” he added. “Who makes fun of people who went to Alabama Law School, mocks people with a southern accent behind closed doors?”

Brzezinski then drew cheers and more laughter by mocking the president.

“It’s Missouri, you stone-cold idiot,” she said.