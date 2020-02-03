Quantcast
WATCH: Iowa audience cheers as MNSBC’s Mika blasts ‘stone-cold idiot’ Trump

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” broadcast live from an Iowa coffee shop, where the customers cheered when host Mika Brzezinski roasted President Donald Trump for mixing up Missouri and Kansas.

The president congratulated Kansas in a tweet after the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl, but quickly deleted the post when thousands of other Twitter users pointed out the team was, in fact, based in Missouri.

“Hard not to feel really good for Andy Reid, for the Chiefs, and as the president of the United States said, the great state of Kansas,” said host Joe Scarborough, as the crowd laughed. “Now, of course, this team is not in Kansas. You say Kansas, I say Missouri. You know? You talk to Putin, I start to worry. Tomato, tomahto, let’s call the whole thing off.”

“Who doesn’t know red state America,” he added. “Who makes fun of people who went to Alabama Law School, mocks people with a southern accent behind closed doors?”

Brzezinski then drew cheers and more laughter by mocking the president.

“It’s Missouri, you stone-cold idiot,” she said.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Last week, the right-wing rage machine seized on a viral CNN clip that featured former Republican strategist Rick Wilson and commentator Wajahat Ali, who appeared to mock Donald Trump's supporters for their general ignorance and slavish devotion to their leader. Host Don Lemon started laughing so hard he had to put his head on his desk. Trump and his followers in the conservative media, needless to say, were not amused.

For all of Trump and his supporters' complaints about "political correctness" and how liberals are "snowflakes," they're the ones constantly in search of safe spaces. Trump called Lemon, not for the first time, "the dumbest man on television (with terrible ratings!)" Ivanka Trump piggybacked on her father's complaints with: "You consistently make fun of half the country and then complain that it is divided. The arrogance, mocking accents and smug ridicule of this nation's 'Real Elites' is disgusting."

The agents for a senior Trump administration official who warned about the president's fitness for office have, for the first time, denied the anonymous author's identity.

The denial came in response to a whisper campaign by White House officials and President Donald Trump's allies against a top National Security Council aide they're blaming for an anonymous New York Times op-ed and book, reported Politico.

"Over the past weeks and months, there has been continual speculation as to the identity of the author known as Anonymous," said Javelin co-founder Matt Latimer, who brokered the book deal for "A Warning."

In a piece for the Daily Beast, Adam Rawnsley lists off the countries with the most to gain by interfering in the 2020 election in order to gain favor with President Donald Trump now that Republicans in the Senate have decided foreign interference is not a criminal or impeachable offense.

With the GOP prepared to acquit the president over attempting to shake Ukraine down by trading foreign aid for dirt on Vice President Joe Biden, foreign government wanting to curry favor with the president are likely looking at ways they can lend a helping hand to get him re-elected in what promised to be a tightly contested election.

