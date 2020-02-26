WATCH LIVE: Trump attempts to calm the nation as markets crash and coronavirus spreads

President Donald Trump is set to address the nation at 6 p.m. EST Wednesday as the stock market continues to drop amid concerns about the coronavirus that is approaching a global pandemic.

Over the past several days, Trump’s administration has struggled to address the disease with factual information. Instead, they mixed up details like when a vaccine will be available and if there are enough surgical masks to protect the country and more.

The markets have responded to the crisis with a hefty drop.

“The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, -0.46% fell 123.77 points, or 0.5%, to settle at 26,957.50, marking the worst five-day point drop for the blue-chip index on record,” wrote Market Watch after the closing bell Wednesday.

Trump’s White House already struggled with who to bring out to talk about the virus with the president, because so many of his departments are managed by “acting” secretaries. It’s unclear if he will bring actual scientists from the Center for Disease Control or mere publicists willing to stay on Trump’s message.

