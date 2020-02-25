Quantcast
Annoyed GOP senator says Trump admin is giving him conflicting numbers on coronavirus vaccine timetable

An annoyed Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) continued his assault on President Donald Trump’s administration officials Tuesday, demanding answers for the failed response to the coronavirus.

After grilling acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf through the morning, Kennedy and other Republicans had lunch with Attorney General Bill Barr. When Fox News reporter Chad Pergram asked the Louisiana senator about the coronavirus, Kennedy lamented that he can’t get a straight answer out of Trump’s team.

“GOP LA Sen Kennedy on coronavirus. Says he’s ‘getting different answers from different officials’ on how long to prep a vaccine. Says he was told before they were 5 months away. Were told this morning it was a year and a half.”

The Center for Disease Control is already saying that Americans should prepare for disruption in their daily lives. They told Americans to expect things “such as closing schools, canceling mass gatherings and requiring employees work from home,” to stave off the disease.

Coronavirus has a 2 percent fatality rate. To put that in context, the flu has a 0.1 percent fatality rate, with 16,000 people who died and 280,000 people hospitalized during the 2019-2020 flu season, ABC News reported.

Sen. Patrick Leahy (R-VT) attacked the White House, saying that they were a day late and a dollar short. The White House wants over $1 billion, but won’t say who is in charge of the work for

They want over a billion dollars..& they won’t say who’s in charge of doing anything..it lacks any real thought of planning it seems to be more for a press release that they’re doing something. https://twitter.com/ChadPergram/status/1232353926743285761

Trump lied about the number of people with the disease in the United States, saying it was down to about ten people, when it’s over 50. His ally Rush Limbaugh blamed Democrats, saying that they were trying to cause panic to hurt the president’s election and that coronavirus was little more than just a cold. Trump’s economic adviser is already out trying to calm plummeting markets, saying that everything is fine and coronavirus has been contained.

A pharmaceutical company working on the vaccine said that it looks like over a year before it’s ready.

