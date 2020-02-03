Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH LIVE: Trump’s impeachment trial resumes as both sides begin closing arguments

Published

15 mins ago

on

After voting to exclude witnesses and new evidence in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump, the Senate will begin again on Monday as Democrats and Republicans enter the closing argument phase of the trial

As USA Today reports, “House impeachment managers and President Donald Trump’s legal team will make their closing arguments Monday as senators prepare to vote on whether to convict or acquit the president on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Each side will have two hours to argue the case a final time before senators take to the floor to deliver speeches explaining how they view the charges. With a 53-47 seat Republican majority in the Senate and a two-thirds vote needed for conviction, it is almost certain the president will be acquitted in the final vote on Wednesday,” the report adds.

You can watch below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

WATCH LIVE: Trump’s impeachment trial resumes with as both sides begin closing arguments

Published

14 mins ago

on

February 3, 2020

By

After voting to exclude witnesses and new evidence in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump, the Senate will begin again on Monday as Democrats and Republicans enter the closing argument phase of the trial

As USA Today reports, "House impeachment managers and President Donald Trump's legal team will make their closing arguments Monday as senators prepare to vote on whether to convict or acquit the president on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Republicans will be even ‘less likely’ to rein in Trump after letting him walk on impeachment charges: columnist

Published

20 mins ago

on

February 3, 2020

By

In a column for Bloomberg, political analyst Jonathan Bernstein stated there are other options for Senate Republicans to rein in Donald Trump short of impeachment, but they will likely do nothing and the president will be even more uncontrollable going forward.

With the GOP-controlled Senate likely to acquit the president this week along party lines, Bernstein claimed that the lawmakers could help themselves with some on-the-fence voters by admonishing Trump short of booting him from office.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘I see the hatred’: Trump hasn’t spoken to Pelosi ever since she accused him of a ‘meltdown’ over Syria

Published

33 mins ago

on

February 3, 2020

By

Nancy Pelosi clap

There was a time when President Donald Trump actually delighted in the prospect of working with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) — possibly because he believed she wouldn't be a threat to him. In late 2018, when Pelosi faced an internecine challenge to retaking the gavel, Trump told reporters Democrats should stop fighting and pick her.

But that was then. According to CNN, Trump has not even spoken to Pelosi since October 16 — when the president stormed out of a briefing with Democratic leaders on why he was withdrawing troops from Syria, and Pelosi told reporters that the president was having a "meltdown."

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image