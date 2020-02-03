WATCH LIVE: Trump’s impeachment trial resumes as both sides begin closing arguments

After voting to exclude witnesses and new evidence in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump, the Senate will begin again on Monday as Democrats and Republicans enter the closing argument phase of the trial

As USA Today reports, “House impeachment managers and President Donald Trump’s legal team will make their closing arguments Monday as senators prepare to vote on whether to convict or acquit the president on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.”

“Each side will have two hours to argue the case a final time before senators take to the floor to deliver speeches explaining how they view the charges. With a 53-47 seat Republican majority in the Senate and a two-thirds vote needed for conviction, it is almost certain the president will be acquitted in the final vote on Wednesday,” the report adds.

